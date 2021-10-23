Spencer Savings Bank Announces Promotion of Kadean Bruce-Miller to Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Relationship Manager
Elmwood Park, NJ, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kadean Bruce-Miller to the position of Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Relationship Manager. Bruce-Miller is responsible for managing a sizeable and diverse C&I Portfolio within the bank’s C&I Lending Department.
Bruce-Miller has almost a decade of bank management and leadership experience. She is passionate about serving her business clients well and prides herself on conducting business with the upmost honesty and integrity. She joined Spencer in 2019 as an Assistant Vice President, Jr. Relationship Manager. Prior to joining the bank, she managed the corporate banking team in the investment arm at one of the Caribbean’s largest investment banks.
“Kadean’s success is driven by her unwavering dedication to the Bank’s C&I lending team, her intense devotion to her customers and their needs and her talent to integrate these two elements in a fashion that always fosters a positive outcome,” said Juan Oelofse, Spencer’s Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial and Industrial Lending.
A native of Jamaica, Bruce-Miller holds an MBA in General Management from the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies and Psychology, with honors, also from the University of the West Indies.
Bruce-Miller’s office is located at Spencer’s headquarters on 611 River Drive in Elmwood Park, NJ (Bergen County). She serves the tri-state area and can be reached at (201) 703-3800.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
