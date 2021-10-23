Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Hires Director of Human Resources
Rhea Irvin brings more than 25 years of experience to one of St. Louis' largest senior living communities.
St. Louis, MO, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community – recently appointed Rhea Irvin as Director of Human Resources. In this position, she will oversee the nonprofit’s employee relations, hiring, training and leadership development. Her responsibilities include ongoing communication of all policies and procedures, managing employee benefit plans, and ensuring compliance for the senior community.
Irvin has more than 25 years of human resource experience and is currently an adjunct professor at Webster University teaching human resources graduate and undergraduate courses. She is a published author who launched a children’s book series with her daughter that focuses on various careers for school-aged children.
Prior to joining CRSS, Irvin served as a human resources director at both nonprofit and for-profit organizations. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Human Resources from Webster University and a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts with a minor emphasis in Health Education from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Irvin is a graduate of the inaugural class for St. Louis’ Consortium for Leadership Development Program. She sits on the Board of Directors for the Flourish Foundation, a Christ-centered educational ministry that gives back to the community with its outreach programs.
“Rhea brings an extensive skill set to our organization in terms of training and coaching,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO, Chris Baechle. “We look forward to all she will accomplish on behalf of our community.”
Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000.
Contact
Cardinal Ritter Senior ServicesContact
Rochelle Brandvein
314-961-8000
www.cardinalritterseniorservices.org
Sarah Simpson
Chief Development Officer
ssimpson@crssstl.org
