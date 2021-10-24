SARACA Strengthens US Client Service with Boston Office Opening
Adding second US location signals continued global growth with medical device engineering focus.
Boston, MA, October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SARACA Solutions is announcing that it is increasing its US footprint with the opening of second U.S. office in Boston, Mass. The new location enables the IT consulting and engineering services company based in New Delhi, India, to provide better services for its growing customer base and support new projects, according to SARACA.
“We have seen significant growth in the scale and operation of our business over the past couple of years as we globally scale and expand into newer industry verticals. Increasing our presence in the USA augments our strategic plans for continued global growth,” said Kuldeep Tyagi, SARACA CEO and Managing Director. “Our team’s presence in this area and the U.S. will drive better operational efficiencies across multiple customer sites.”
The Boston office gives SARACA clients a local dedicated team and strengthens market access. “We are receiving increasing project activities with medical device customers as well as prospective customers in the in-vitro and in-vivo diagnostics space where we have built deep experience in not only quality and regulatory but also engineering design,” said Tyagi.
The company also has a location Fair Play, S.C.
About SARACA Solutions
SARACA Solutions, founded in 2014, is a leading international engineering services company providing solutions and services in quality, regulatory, mechanical engineering, and open-source software development for the medical device industry. The company is based in New Delhi, India, with US locations in Boston, Mass., and Fair Play, S.C. Our technical and service capabilities range from complete end to end solutions to special requirements for medical OEMs and service providers. SARACA mechanical and embedded engineers have strong technical backgrounds in design, engineering, and global regulatory and quality standards.
Our service-oriented team of regulatory and clinical experts, engineers and designers possess extensive medical industry experience and has a keen understanding of the challenges faced by modern medical device companies. SARACA provides cost-effective customized solutions for market segments including orthopedic, cardiology, medical software, neuromodulation, radiology, surgical, imaging Systems, remote patient monitoring, and laboratory equipment. The company also has expertise in aerospace, defense, rail and transportation industries. Learn more by visiting saracasolutions.com or email contact@saracasolutions.com.
For more information, contact:
Kevin J. Berger, Head of Marketing
+1-612-237-9122
kevin.berger@saracasolutions.com
Skype: kevinjberger
Kuldeep Tyagi, CEO and Managing Director
+1-901-286-1890, +91-9711612068
kuldeep.tyagi@saracasolutions.com
Skype: tyagi_k75
