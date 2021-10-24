Open Systems Technologies International Partners with Shufti Pro for KYC Provision
Shufti Pro and Open Systems Technologies International (Bahamas) Limited have entered into a strategic partnership for assisting financial institutions in mitigating the risk of financial and identity fraud while staying in line with AML/KYC regulations.
The global AML, KYC, and KYB service provider Shufti Pro has signed a reseller agreement with Open Systems Technologies, an integrated IT solutions and service provider, to help deliver AI-powered identity verification (KYC) and background screening (AML) solutions to customers serviced by Open Systems Technologies. Services rendered by Shufti Pro leverage thousands of in-house AI models to perform comprehensive ID verification, offering a viable alternative for manual KYC processes and traditional passwords.
Customers of Open Systems Technologies International can now utilize Shufti Pro’s solutions as a strategic business advantage for meeting global AML/KYC compliance targets, enabling frictionless client onboarding, and preventing fraud such as identity theft, account takeover, and money laundering among others.
“We are excited to partner with Open Systems Technologies International and have them utilize our AI-based KYC/AML solutions. This partnership will also help expand Shufti Pro’s reach into new territories and business segments, which aligns with our plans of securing global organizations from identity and financial fraud”, said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
Commenting on the partnership, Peter C. Bridgewater, President and CEO of Open Systems Technologies International stated, “We believe our partnership with Shufti Pro Identity Verification Solutions will provide a key benefit to the Financial Industry and businesses to enhance local and global regulatory requirements utilizing fintech KYC and AML Screening solutions to prevent Fraud using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.”
Shufti Pro, which is marking its 4th anniversary this year, currently provides digital KYC, AML and KYB solutions to 500+ businesses, with complete expertise in ID verification. The SaaS provider offers global coverage in 230+ countries and territories with multiple language support. Earlier this year, Shufti Pro launched NFC verification and COVID certificate verification solutions to authenticate chip-based ID documents and covid vaccine certificates, respectively.
About Open Systems Technologies International
Open Systems Technologies International (Bahamas) Limited is a leading provider of Enterprise Content Management, Business Continuity and Cybersecurity solutions in the Bahamas since 2001. With the primary objective to assist businesses in improving productivity and operational efficiency, the company facilitates knowledge management and continuous improvement for business in a global marketplace.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro (www.shuftipro.com) is globally acclaimed for providing digital identity verification solutions. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of financial and identity fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
