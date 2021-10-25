The Chairmen’s Roundtable Elects 2021 Board of Directors
Ginny Beneke continues to lead non-profit organization as Chair.
San Diego, CA, October 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Chairmen’s RoundTable (CRT) announced that it has elected a new board of directors. CRT is a San Diego nonprofit organization that provides pro-bono mentoring to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area.
The board of directors’ appointments are as follows: Malcom Bund – Chief Financial Officer; Frank Creede/John Reardon – Vice Chairs, Program Development; Dennis Dillon – Vice Chair, Mentor Development; Dan Gatti, Vice Chair, Client Acquisition; Robert Hill – Vice Chair, Outreach; Greg Pieratt – Vice Chair, Sponsor Development; Paul Thiel – Vice Chair, Customer Satisfaction; and Rob Weinberg – Vice Chair, Marketing. Kristi Cerasoli will remain as the Executive Director.
“I am so grateful to the eight board members who have generously agreed to serve for another year and to the two additional CRT members who have stepped up for the 2021-2022 term,” said Ginny Beneke, CRT Chair. “Their commitment to our mission of delivering executive mentorship to San Diego businesses is unquestionable. The level of leadership they provide is essential to keeping our organization running and serving our community. If you are an executive that wants to expand, pivot, refinance, or merge, please know our mentors are here to provide expertise to guide your business success.”
The CRT provides free mentoring and advice for middle-market business owners to San Diego’s business community. We have former CEOs and successfully exited business owners from start-ups to multinational corporations across a wide range of industries and in every possible discipline.
About Chairmen’s RoundTable
The Chairmen’s RoundTable is a nonprofit volunteer organization comprised of an impressive roster of 50 current and former CEOs, 15 sponsor firms, and the region’s premier educational and professional organizations. CRT members provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. The organization’s mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are looking to gain outside perspective on key business issues. CRT's collective expertise has helped hundreds of San Diego businesses meet and exceed their professional objectives.
For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com.
Kristi Cerasoli
619-823-8658
www.chairmensroundtable.com
Cynthia Guiang
CG Communications
cynthia@cgcommunications.com
858-793-2471
