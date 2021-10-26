His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts II Appointed to the Board of the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts II has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Charleston, WV, October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Transform Africa founder, His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Transform Africa solves complex systematic and structural challenges throughout Africa and serves the needs of many governments across the continent. His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts is a resource for African presidents, ministers, government and business leaders on matters of national security, cybersecurity, clean water, education, entrepreneurship, waste-to-energy, and literacy.
“It is a great honor to receive this prestigious appointment,” says Dr. Roberts. He continues, “I believe the African continent is poised for explosive economic growth through market-creating innovation and entrepreneurship. The Asian African business chamber provides a coalition for investment and collaboration.”
For more information or to support the work of Transform Africa, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com.
About Dr. Rollan Roberts II
His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts is the founder of Transform Africa, Inc., Rollan College and Courageous!, an Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity think tank. He was appointed Special Envoy to the United States by the president of South Sudan and is a member of the United States delegation to South Sudan assisting with the stabilization of government and is an advisor to national governments on matters of national security, entrepreneurship, education, and water. In addition to being nominated to the Central Command Task Force for the Department of Defense and receiving African diplomatic designation of His Excellency, Dr. Roberts has a Doctorate degree in Global Business and Entrepreneurship, founded the African Diplomatic Entrepreneur Summit, and the International Down Syndrome CEO Camp, authored 4 international best-selling books, is Chairman of the Board for the International Association of Pageantry, and spoke to China’s government on the U.S.-China Trade War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
For more information, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com, www.RollanCollege.com, and www.CourageousExperience.com.
About Transform Africa, Inc.
Transform Africa, Inc. was founded by His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts to solve complex systematic and structural clean water, entrepreneur education, food security, and national security challenges and facilitate strategic impactful investment to accelerate the economic, technological, educational, social and healthcare transformation of Africa. As the second-largest continent in the world representing 15+% of the world’s population, Africa is the last greatest continent for extraordinary social and economic development that directly affects 70% of the world's youth by 2030. Transform Africa is supported by numerous African partners and stakeholders with significant impact, resources, and reach, including presidents and governments, spiritual leaders, business community, and media with the objective of transforming the social, political, economic, and fabric of the culture of the continent while preserving and valuing their rich tribal heritage.
Contact
Dr. Rollan Roberts
304-250-9320
www.Transform-Africa.com
