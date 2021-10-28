A-Team Group Names Winners of Inaugural Regtech Insight Awards – APAC
A-Team Group announced the winners of its Regtech Insight Awards APAC 2021 during a virtual event spanning the world’s time zones.
London, United Kingdom, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- These prestigious awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers. They highlight RegTech solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms’ ability to effectively respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services sector.
The award winners were named on 28 October 2021, with categories ranging
from best compliance as a service solution to best regulatory reporting solution, best data solution for KYC, best cloud solution for regulatory compliance, best regulatory change management solution, best ESG regulation solution, and more.
An editor’s recognition award was also announced, with Jamil Ahmed, Chief Compliance Officer at HSBC Singapore, receiving an award for best RegTech practitioner.
Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said, "Many congratulations to all of the winners in our inaugural RegTech Insight Awards APAC, and thank you to the members of our RegTech Insight community for nominating and voting for their preferred RegTech solutions providers - your opinion is critical to the success of our awards."
Winners:
Best Vendor Solution for Final Basel III - Moody's Analytics
Best Vendor Solution for Tax Compliance - Regnology
Best Vendor Solution for the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) - Regnology
Best Data Management Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance -
SmartStream
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - KYC Portal
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - LIST
Editor's Recognition Award for Best RegTech Practitioner - Jamil Ahmed, Chief
Compliance Officer, HSBC Singapore
Best Vendor Solution for FATCA - Adenza
Best Vendor Solution for NSFR Reporting - Adenza
Best Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - Adenza
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Bloomberg
Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - Cognitive View
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk -
ElysianNxt
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 - ElysianNxt
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus Systems
Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding - Global eTrade Services
Best Data Solution for KYC - Know Your Customer
Best Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Know Your Customer
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Vendor Solution for APRA APS 220 - RegCentric
Best Regulator Project of the Year - RegCentric
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution - Single Rulebook
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - smartKYC
Best Regulatory Consultancy – APAC - Synpulse
Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR / IBOR - Tradeweb
Best Vendor Solution for MAS 610 - Wolters Kluwer
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - Wolters Kluwer
Best Vendor Solution for APRA-EFS - Verisk Financial
Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Fusion Risk Management
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - TRAction Fintech
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - FactSet
Best Data Privacy Solution - ACA Group
Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's company
Best Post Trade Reconciliation Solution - DTCC
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Kyckr
Best Regulatory Legal Firm – APAC - Linklaters
Best Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - MarketAxess
Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - S&P Global
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Call Journey
Best Vendor Solution for Sanctions and PEPs data - LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Best Solution for FRTB - Murex
More information on the winners can be found at https://bit.ly/RTIAPACAwards21
If you are a solution provider and would like to be alerted when the next awards are open, visit, https://bit.ly/RTIAPACRemindMe
For information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards APAC, contact:
Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
