A-Team Group Names Winners of Inaugural Regtech Insight Awards – APAC

London, United Kingdom, October 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- These prestigious awards recognise both established solution providers and innovative newcomers. They highlight RegTech solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms’ ability to effectively respond to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services sector.The award winners were named on 28 October 2021, with categories rangingfrom best compliance as a service solution to best regulatory reporting solution, best data solution for KYC, best cloud solution for regulatory compliance, best regulatory change management solution, best ESG regulation solution, and more.An editor’s recognition award was also announced, with Jamil Ahmed, Chief Compliance Officer at HSBC Singapore, receiving an award for best RegTech practitioner.Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said, "Many congratulations to all of the winners in our inaugural RegTech Insight Awards APAC, and thank you to the members of our RegTech Insight community for nominating and voting for their preferred RegTech solutions providers - your opinion is critical to the success of our awards."Winners:Best Vendor Solution for Final Basel III - Moody's AnalyticsBest Vendor Solution for Tax Compliance - RegnologyBest Vendor Solution for the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) - RegnologyBest Data Management Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance -SmartStreamBest Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - KYC PortalBest Compliance as a Service Solution - LISTEditor's Recognition Award for Best RegTech Practitioner - Jamil Ahmed, ChiefCompliance Officer, HSBC SingaporeBest Vendor Solution for FATCA - AdenzaBest Vendor Solution for NSFR Reporting - AdenzaBest Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - AdenzaBest Transaction Reporting Solution - BloombergBest Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - Cognitive ViewBest Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk -ElysianNxtBest Regulatory Compliance Solution for IFRS 9 - ElysianNxtBest Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus SystemsBest KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding - Global eTrade ServicesBest Data Solution for KYC - Know Your CustomerBest Cloud Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Know Your CustomerBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE ActimizeBest Vendor Solution for APRA APS 220 - RegCentricBest Regulator Project of the Year - RegCentricBest Regulatory Change Management Solution - Single RulebookBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - smartKYCBest Regulatory Consultancy – APAC - SynpulseBest Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR / IBOR - TradewebBest Vendor Solution for MAS 610 - Wolters KluwerBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - Wolters KluwerBest Vendor Solution for APRA-EFS - Verisk FinancialBest Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Fusion Risk ManagementBest Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - TRAction FintechBest ESG Regulatory Solution - FactSetBest Data Privacy Solution - ACA GroupBest Vendor Solution for Financial Crime - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's companyBest Post Trade Reconciliation Solution - DTCCMost Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - KyckrBest Regulatory Legal Firm – APAC - LinklatersBest Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - MarketAxessBest Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - S&P GlobalBest Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Call JourneyBest Vendor Solution for Sanctions and PEPs data - LexisNexis Risk SolutionsBest Solution for FRTB - MurexMore information on the winners can be found at https://bit.ly/RTIAPACAwards21If you are a solution provider and would like to be alerted when the next awards are open, visit, https://bit.ly/RTIAPACRemindMeFor information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards APAC, contact:Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations ManagerTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com