Stephen Poirier, Esq. Joins Kahana & Feld LLP
San Diego, CA, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kahana & Feld LLP is pleased to announce that Stephen Poirier has joined the firm as a senior attorney in the firm’s San Diego, California office.
“We’re fortunate to be able to introduce another talented attorney to our team in San Diego,” said Tami Vail, Managing Partner of Kahana & Feld’s San Diego office. “Stephen has experience and skills that will help us continue to provide the outstanding service our clients have come to expect.”
“I am very excited about the opportunity to join Kahana Feld’s growing San Diego office,” said Mr. Poirier. “I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues across California, Texas and Arizona while contributing to the growth of the San Diego office.”
Mr. Poirier has extensive experience in construction litigation and commercial litigation, defending general contractors, developers, architects, and engineers. He earned his J.D. from California Western School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Minnesota. He is a member of the California State Bar and is licensed to practice in state and federal courts.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
