Jigsaw24 Look to Improve Diversity and Employee Wellbeing with First Head of HR
Nottingham, United Kingdom, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 has appointed Sarah Wren, the former Senior HR Business Partner and Project Lead at Hillarys, as its Head of HR.
As Head of HR for Jigsaw24, Sarah will be responsible for leading the HR team and pushing forward its people agenda for the company, which delivers specialist IT services and solutions to customers across sectors including enterprise, education and media and broadcast. Sarah joins Jigsaw24 with the aim of building on the company's growing reputation as a thriving and inclusive business. As finalists in the CRN Sales and Marketing Awards in the "Best Company to Work For" category earlier this year and with a focus on inclusion, diversity and wellbeing, Jigsaw24 are leading the way in the technology sector, and this new hire continues that focus.
Sarah will look to give the company greater HR capability and help to drive employer branding and recruitment as the business continues to grow and expand. Commenting about her new role, Sarah said: “I am really excited to have joined Jigsaw24 at a time of growth and I am very much looking forward to leading the HR team and supporting the wider people agenda across the company.
“It’s great to be involved with a company who are so progressive and want all their employees to meet their full potential.”
A Nottingham Trent University graduate, Sarah began her career with Welcome Financial Services before moving to Experian working in the HR team where she held a variety of roles from Recruitment Consultant to Employee Relations Advisor.
This was followed by a position at Marley Eternit Ltd., a roofing specialist, where she provided HR and Employee Relations support to over 800 employees at their Head Office and teams located around the UK.
At Hillarys, Sarah worked closely with the Senior Management and Director group on all aspects of HR from recruitment, onboarding, organisational design, employee relations and engagements.
Rob Hicking, CFO at Jigsaw24, said: “In recruiting this new role into the business we were keen to build on our current team with the experience to help support our growth plans and people agenda.
“We’re expanding across all areas of Jigsaw24 and, as we grow as an employer, we want to build on our business’s fantastic culture. Sarah’s experience and approach fits the bill perfectly and I’m delighted to have her on board.”
For more information about Jigsaw24, visit www.Jigsaw24.com.
To see the latest vacancies or learn more about working at Jigsaw24, visit its career page: www.jigsaw24.com/about/careers.
For more information, contact: Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.
Notes to editors:
Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.
