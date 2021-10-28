Andy Wheeler from Catandra Appears on Leaders Council Podcast
The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is currently in the process of talking to leadership figures from across the nation in an attempt to understand this universal trait and what it means in Britain and Northern Ireland today.
Lewes, United Kingdom, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is currently in the process of talking to leadership figures from across the nation in an attempt to understand this universal trait and what it means in Britain and Northern Ireland today.
Andy Wheeler, a business coach from Catandra, was invited onto an episode of the podcast. Host Scott Challinor asked a series of questions about leadership and the role it has played in Andy’s career to date.
Scott Challinor commented, "Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour."
Lord Blunkett, chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said, "I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Scott Challinor is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick. Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about."
You can listen to the podcast in full here: https://youtu.be/WabmnwlEbOc
You can also discover more about Andy Wheeler here: http://www.leaderscouncil.co.uk/members/andy-wheeler
Andy Wheeler, a business coach from Catandra, was invited onto an episode of the podcast. Host Scott Challinor asked a series of questions about leadership and the role it has played in Andy’s career to date.
Scott Challinor commented, "Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour."
Lord Blunkett, chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said, "I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Scott Challinor is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick. Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about."
You can listen to the podcast in full here: https://youtu.be/WabmnwlEbOc
You can also discover more about Andy Wheeler here: http://www.leaderscouncil.co.uk/members/andy-wheeler
Contact
Catandra LimitedContact
Andy Wheeler
01273483438
https://catandra.co.uk
Andy Wheeler
01273483438
https://catandra.co.uk
Categories