Evidnt is the Winner of AdExchanger's Best Early Stage Technology Company Award
Evidnt is the winner of the 2021 Best Early Stage Technology Company Award by AdExchanger.
Jersey City, NJ, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AdExchanger (https://www.adexchanger.com/) awarded Evidnt as the winner of the 2021 Best Early Stage Technology Company Award.
"The AdExchanger Awards are a celebration of the data-driven digital marketing industry. They represent the strongest achievements in the past year from leaders in ad tech, marketing, and media," says Bill Amstutz, Group Publisher, AdExchanger. "These award winners are representative of the impressive accomplishments of all of our finalists."
Other winners of AdExchanger awards were Bayer, Anheuser-Busch, Spotify, Wall Street Journal, Disney, Magnite, Digital Tribune, and TripleLift.
This comes on the heels of Evidnt's selection as The 2021 Programmatic Power Players by AdExchanger in July of 2021. Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies, and client references.
These awards come in the midst of Evidnt's selection as one of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's (newchip.com/) competitive accelerator program, after a successful 2020 launch and numerous beta product releases in Q4 to help marketers make better business decisions.
"The AdExchanger Awards are a celebration of the data-driven digital marketing industry. They represent the strongest achievements in the past year from leaders in ad tech, marketing, and media," says Bill Amstutz, Group Publisher, AdExchanger. "These award winners are representative of the impressive accomplishments of all of our finalists."
Other winners of AdExchanger awards were Bayer, Anheuser-Busch, Spotify, Wall Street Journal, Disney, Magnite, Digital Tribune, and TripleLift.
This comes on the heels of Evidnt's selection as The 2021 Programmatic Power Players by AdExchanger in July of 2021. Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies, and client references.
These awards come in the midst of Evidnt's selection as one of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's (newchip.com/) competitive accelerator program, after a successful 2020 launch and numerous beta product releases in Q4 to help marketers make better business decisions.
Contact
EvidntContact
Alex Andreyev
(908) 509-7458
Evidnt.co
Alex Andreyev
(908) 509-7458
Evidnt.co
Categories