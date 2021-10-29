Kasentex Makes Top Bedding List by Bustle Magazine
New York, NY, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine.
"We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a prestigious magazine such as Bustle," says Gloria Randall - Kasentex Social Coordinator.
"If aesthetics are as important to you as feel, the best down-alternative comforter is arguably this reversible version that comes in eight design-savvy color combos (think: rose and beige, sea green and twilight blue, or silver and pebble gray)," indicates author Margeaux Baulch Klein.
An average rating of 4.7 with 9,400+ customer reviews. It's not a surprise this little hidden gem in the bedding became one of the world's top comforters.
For more information, visit Bustle at: https://www.bustle.com/life/the-best-comforters-on-amazon-15530647
Kimberly Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
