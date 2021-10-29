2021 Holiday Gift Ideas with Amazon Small Business Kasentex
Los Angelas, CA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Black Friday is right around the corner. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day delivery? There are a wide range of holiday gifts for everyone this holiday season:
1) Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Comforter - $46.99
"We're so grateful to have people supporting us through these times and the holidays," says Gloria Randall, Kasentex Social Coordinator.
2) Vike Beauty Makeup Melt - $24.36
3) Three Dog Bakery Lick'n Crunch Sandwich Cookies - $2.99
The Small Business Administration indicate there are 30 million small businesses in the United States. Lets give them the support and holiday cheer their local communities need.
For more Amazon Small Business information, visit: https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=21429425011
1) Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Comforter - $46.99
"We're so grateful to have people supporting us through these times and the holidays," says Gloria Randall, Kasentex Social Coordinator.
2) Vike Beauty Makeup Melt - $24.36
3) Three Dog Bakery Lick'n Crunch Sandwich Cookies - $2.99
The Small Business Administration indicate there are 30 million small businesses in the United States. Lets give them the support and holiday cheer their local communities need.
For more Amazon Small Business information, visit: https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=21429425011
Contact
KasentexContact
Kimberly Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Kimberly Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Categories