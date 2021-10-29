QCommission Now Also Integrates with ConnectWise
Half Moon Bay, CA, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission now also integrates with ConnectWise.
ConnectWise is a business process automation platform that allows businesses to sell, service, and support technology more efficiently and in a more streamlined way. The business management tool allows its clients to centralize all information, automate business process, provide real-time visibility in operations, and provide better customer support.
The ConnectWise API is a RESTful web service and uses a protocol to authenticate third-party applications. The Accounting API exposes accounting and related functions of the main ConnectWise application and can be used for a variety of purposes such as creating transactions like invoiced and credit notes, right through to extracting accounting data via QCommission’s report’s end-point. The API REST ensures the following:
- The third-party software complies with security access to the data.
- Provides strong error recovery and data logging to make sure data is protected.
- Provides standardization across various upgrades of ConnectWise.
QCommission, on the other hand, is a powerful and flexible sales commission software. QCommission has tight integrations with many accounting/CRM systems to bring in sales details and can also work as a stand-alone product in providing solutions. It can also share data with spreadsheets, delimited and fixed length files.
QCommission allows customers to import/extract data from ConnectWise Manage and other data sources, CRMs, and/or Accounting software. The integration is easily configurable through QCommission profiles and can be scheduled to run daily. QCommission currently supports 35+ kinds of data sources to do the integration.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of ConnectWise’s data structure as well as the complications inherent in the commission process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimum. Because of the complexities and the number of different ways customers can use ConnectWise, QCommission’s expert services are utilized to configure the exact integration process between QCommission and ConnectWise for the best solution.
When asked about QCommission’s integration with ConnectWise, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like ConnectWise, QuickBooks, Sage, Salesforce, and many more. QCommission’s integration with ConnectWise helps our existing and future customer with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit: www.qcommission.com.
