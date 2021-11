SMC Exhibits at Compressed Air Best Practices in Schaumburg, IL – November 2-3

Noblesville, IN, November 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 605 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center & Hotel in Schaumburg, IL to encounter the latest innovations for the automation and process industries. Nathan Eisel, SMC’s National Product Development Manager, will present on the latest developments on wireless technology for asset monitoring in the New Technology Expo Classroom on November 3, 1:30 – 1:55.Products on exhibit will be:Long Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve ManifoldUses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptionFrequency hopping at 5ms intervalsCloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)Up to 300-meters rangeDust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves10 Million cycle life elastomer diaphragmDirect piping and compression fitting connectionsRefrigerated Air DryersProtect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air lineAir Pressure Booster RegulatorIncreases pressure by up to two times40% size reductionEnvironmental Resistant FittingsFor UV resistant outdoor environments and wash down applicationsExpo 2021 Exhibition Hall Hours:November 2, Tuesday, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pmNovember 3, Wednesday, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pmVisit SMC at Booth # 605, Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center & Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Dr. N, Schaumburg, IL 60173About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.