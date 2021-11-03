SMC Exhibits at Compressed Air Best Practices in Schaumburg, IL – November 2-3
The Best Practices Expo & Conference brings together technology and systems experts with manufacturing and process leaders that are devoted to optimizing automation and processing facilities of their compressed air, blower, vacuum, pneumatics, motors, steam and cooling water systems while focusing on energy, water conservation and overall environmental sustainability.
Noblesville, IN, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 605 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center & Hotel in Schaumburg, IL to encounter the latest innovations for the automation and process industries. Nathan Eisel, SMC’s National Product Development Manager, will present on the latest developments on wireless technology for asset monitoring in the New Technology Expo Classroom on November 3, 1:30 – 1:55.
Products on exhibit will be:
Long Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
Up to 300-meters range
Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
10 Million cycle life elastomer diaphragm
Direct piping and compression fitting connections
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Protect downstream components from moisture trapped in the compressed air line
Air Pressure Booster Regulator
Increases pressure by up to two times
40% size reduction
Environmental Resistant Fittings
For UV resistant outdoor environments and wash down applications
Expo 2021 Exhibition Hall Hours:
November 2, Tuesday, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
November 3, Wednesday, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth # 605, Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center & Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Dr. N, Schaumburg, IL 60173
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
