Daugherty Recognized for Two 2021 National Awards by National Association for Business Resources
Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® and one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness® by the National Association for Business Resources.
St. Louis, MO, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. This marks the ninth consecutive year Daugherty has received the designation.
The honor identifies organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.
In addition to this exciting recognition, Daugherty was also named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness®. This marks the seventh consecutive year Daugherty has received the designation.
The Best and Brightest In Wellness® is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This unique program highlights companies, schools, faith-based groups, and organizations that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.
For additional information and a complete list of winners, please visit the Best & Brightest website.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
The honor identifies organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.
In addition to this exciting recognition, Daugherty was also named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness®. This marks the seventh consecutive year Daugherty has received the designation.
The Best and Brightest In Wellness® is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This unique program highlights companies, schools, faith-based groups, and organizations that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.
For additional information and a complete list of winners, please visit the Best & Brightest website.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
Categories