Arketek Announces New Partnership with Formstack
Arketek announces partnership with Formstack, a workplace productivity platform that helps more than 27,000 organizations digitize what matters, automate workflows and fix processes.
Montreal, Canada, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Arketek, a full-service consultancy, specializing in business process improvements and digital marketing, announced its new partnership with Formstack, a workplace productivity platform that eliminates paper forms and allows users to easily build custom forms, compile data, create documents and collect eSignatures - all without code.
Throughout every industry, countless documents need to be created and signed daily, from proposals, and contracts to reports and invoices. Organizations are also using thousands of forms every day, such as travel authorization request forms, change request forms, or purchase order forms - to name a few. Manually generating every custom document or form, and waiting to collect signatures is not only prone to error but consumes valuable time that employees can use performing tasks that are more beneficial and better serve their customers.
As digital transformation continues to accelerate, organizations are looking for ways to automate complex business processes that bury employees in paperwork and drag down productivity. Only tools that are simple to integrate with other solutions will help businesses scale and become more agile during this transformation.
This new partnership between Arketek and Formstack allows Arketek to help organizations securely collect data and initiate dynamic workflows that simplify key processes - from digitizing pen and paper processes to automating document generation, and collecting eSignatures that are both compliant and safeguarded.
“We’re very excited to partner with Formstack,” said Michael Libman, founder, and CEO of Arketek. “More and more businesses are looking towards digital transformation. Our partnership with Formstack allows us to bridge the gap and make working from home or anywhere in the world more accessible for our customers.”
“Working with Formstack has been a perfect solution for our customers,” said Brandon Libman, Consulting Director at Arketek. “It’s played a key role in helping our clients automate their sales process by generating contracts and sending them out for signature.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Arketek into our growing partner community,” said Zak Pines, Formstack’s Vice President of Partnerships. “The Arketek team has quickly mastered Formstack across data collection, document generation, and digital signature - which in turn, is helping Arketek’s customers break down data silos and transform manual processes into seamless workflows."
The partnership between Arketek and Formstack allows Arketek to help current and future customers improve their workflows by eliminating chaotic data, automating document generation and collecting eSignatures from anywhere in the world.
You can schedule a free consultation with the Arketek team at https://calendly.com/arketek/free-consultation
About Arketek
Arketek is a full-service consultancy specializing in business process improvements and digital marketing. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Arketek has helped businesses across the globe rethink their strategies, develop workflows, and deploy smart solutions to optimize efficiency in the workplace. Hundreds of customers rely on Arketek to digitally transform their core business processes, enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance. To learn more, visit www.arketek.ca
About Formstack
Formstack is a secure workplace productivity platform built to produce ingenious solutions to the everyday work that slows organizations down. From eliminating paper forms to breaking digital silos, Formstack empowers anyone to quickly and easily build custom forms, create documents, and collect eSignatures - all without code. Launched in 2006, Formstack is trusted by over 27,000 organizations worldwide - including Cleveland Clinic, NHL, Netflix, Twitter, and Butler University - to digitize what matters, automate workflows, and fix processes. To learn more, visit www.formstack.com
Throughout every industry, countless documents need to be created and signed daily, from proposals, and contracts to reports and invoices. Organizations are also using thousands of forms every day, such as travel authorization request forms, change request forms, or purchase order forms - to name a few. Manually generating every custom document or form, and waiting to collect signatures is not only prone to error but consumes valuable time that employees can use performing tasks that are more beneficial and better serve their customers.
As digital transformation continues to accelerate, organizations are looking for ways to automate complex business processes that bury employees in paperwork and drag down productivity. Only tools that are simple to integrate with other solutions will help businesses scale and become more agile during this transformation.
This new partnership between Arketek and Formstack allows Arketek to help organizations securely collect data and initiate dynamic workflows that simplify key processes - from digitizing pen and paper processes to automating document generation, and collecting eSignatures that are both compliant and safeguarded.
“We’re very excited to partner with Formstack,” said Michael Libman, founder, and CEO of Arketek. “More and more businesses are looking towards digital transformation. Our partnership with Formstack allows us to bridge the gap and make working from home or anywhere in the world more accessible for our customers.”
“Working with Formstack has been a perfect solution for our customers,” said Brandon Libman, Consulting Director at Arketek. “It’s played a key role in helping our clients automate their sales process by generating contracts and sending them out for signature.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Arketek into our growing partner community,” said Zak Pines, Formstack’s Vice President of Partnerships. “The Arketek team has quickly mastered Formstack across data collection, document generation, and digital signature - which in turn, is helping Arketek’s customers break down data silos and transform manual processes into seamless workflows."
The partnership between Arketek and Formstack allows Arketek to help current and future customers improve their workflows by eliminating chaotic data, automating document generation and collecting eSignatures from anywhere in the world.
You can schedule a free consultation with the Arketek team at https://calendly.com/arketek/free-consultation
About Arketek
Arketek is a full-service consultancy specializing in business process improvements and digital marketing. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Arketek has helped businesses across the globe rethink their strategies, develop workflows, and deploy smart solutions to optimize efficiency in the workplace. Hundreds of customers rely on Arketek to digitally transform their core business processes, enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance. To learn more, visit www.arketek.ca
About Formstack
Formstack is a secure workplace productivity platform built to produce ingenious solutions to the everyday work that slows organizations down. From eliminating paper forms to breaking digital silos, Formstack empowers anyone to quickly and easily build custom forms, create documents, and collect eSignatures - all without code. Launched in 2006, Formstack is trusted by over 27,000 organizations worldwide - including Cleveland Clinic, NHL, Netflix, Twitter, and Butler University - to digitize what matters, automate workflows, and fix processes. To learn more, visit www.formstack.com
Contact
ArketekContact
Michael Libman
+1 (888) 272-4120
https://arketek.ca
Michael Libman
+1 (888) 272-4120
https://arketek.ca
Categories