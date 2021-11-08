TechFlow Expands Business Development with the Addition of Three New Positions to Support Rapid Growth and Rising Demand for Services
Key new hires with deep industry connections will advance outreach and partnership development.
San Diego, CA, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, today announced three key new hires: Van Kirstein, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Director/Capture Manager; Travis Walker, Director of Business Development for Energy and Mobility Solutions; and Rob Cotton, Director of Business Development/Capture Manager for Digital Services.
“We are seeing a growing demand for our innovative solutions,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “I am so proud of the level of operational excellence, creative problem solving, and customer satisfaction we have achieved. This has resulted in stellar growth as indicated by our rising ranks in the Inc. 5000. The addition of these three accomplished, connected, and driven employee-owners will allow us to broaden our outreach so we can fulfill our mission as well as that of our customers.”
Van Kirstein has spent over 20 years supporting the government IT programs with more than 15 years addressing the needs of the DHS. In the new role of DHS Director/Capture Manager, Mr. Kirstein will track, develop, market, and win work in digital services, IT modernization development and sustainment programs in the DHS and greater FEDCIV market. To this end, he will build winning industry teams and ensure TechFlow maintains a strong, trusting relationship with the customer.
Travis Walker is an experienced sales and business development leader with an extensive track record of building high-performance teams and exceeding sales targets. As the Director of Business Development for Energy and Mobility Solutions, Mr. Walker will help the division grow through developing great partnerships, seeking out unique opportunities, and expanding TechFlow’s ability to service clients with energy and mobility needs. He will apply the five years he spent promoting sustainable energy in previous jobs with Tesla and Solar City to this new position.
Rob Cotton is a seasoned business development executive who has successfully won work across diverse federal clients including the Department of Health and Human Services, Commerce/Patent and Trademark Office, Treasury, and the Department of Homeland Security. Mr. Cotton will be responsible for developing and maintaining a robust pipeline of opportunities for Digital Services and will work closely with customers and potential customers to identify ways TechFlow can help them meet their mission.
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
