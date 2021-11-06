SMC Exhibits at Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo in Toronto, ON – November 9-11

The Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo in Toronto is a 5 in 1 trade show showcasing: ATX for robotics and automation, D & M for design and manufacturing, PACK EX for packaging materials and technologies, PBS (Powder & Bulk Solids) for material handling of powder and bulk solids, and Plast-EX dedicated to plastics and 3D printing.