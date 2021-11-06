SMC Exhibits at Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo in Toronto, ON – November 9-11
The Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo in Toronto is a 5 in 1 trade show showcasing: ATX for robotics and automation, D & M for design and manufacturing, PACK EX for packaging materials and technologies, PBS (Powder & Bulk Solids) for material handling of powder and bulk solids, and Plast-EX dedicated to plastics and 3D printing.
Noblesville, IN, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth #1503 at Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Road, Etobicoke, Ontario to interface with the latest innovations in pneumatic and electronic components supporting the automation and process industries focusing on energy savings and sustainability.
Products on exhibit will be:
- Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
Safe and secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius
- Vacuum Generators (Multi-Stage) and Cups, ZL and ZPT Series - Provides energy conservation with 90% reduced air consumption, increased efficiency, and simplified piping in a contact manifold package.
- Magnetic Grippers, MHM Series - Designed to transfer steel plates without a vacuum source with a reliable holding force from 80N to 120 N (18 lbf to 27 lbf). Capable of picking up workpieces with holes and uneven surfaces.
- Electric Actuators, LE Series - Easy to program electric actuators that are compact, lightweight and have standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options.
- Micro Fluidic Isolation Valves with Diffusion Bonded Manifolds - Designed to declutter complex tubing systems and save space into a compact manifold.
Expo 2021 Exhibition Hours:
November 9, Tuesday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
November 10, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
November 11, Thursday, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth #1503, Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd, Etobicoke, ON, Canada
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
