LivestockCity’s Wishmay Project Announces a New Service for Freelancers and Contractors
Wishmay, a marketplace run by LivestockCity, introduces a new service (in beta) that allows users to post a request for services needed.
Mount Solon, VA, November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Locally owned LivestockCity, Inc., doing business as Wishmay, is introducing a new service aimed towards helping homeowners, businesses, or anyone seeking out services. This service is in beta testing but available for use. There is no cost to use this service while it is in beta testing, and after beta testing is complete, sellers can subscribe to the service, while the service requesters can use the site for free.
The feature works by allowing a user to post a requested service or project contractor (e.g, , pet sitter, accountant, plumber, electrician, logo designer, mobile app developer, etc.) with details on the project or service needed. The requester can provide a budget, and then they submit the project. Freelancers and contractors can review the jobs posted and respond directly to the person posting the job, with an offer for their services and price requested. Freelancers and contractors will have profile pages detailing their previous work, references, resume, website, and/or portfolio. The main advantage for the freelancer/contractor is that there's no commission to pay, but eventually there will be a small subscription fee.
Visit https://www.wishmay.com for more details.
About Wishmay
Wishmay was first introduced as a service in November 2020. Users post items they want to buy and sellers can offer these items to the buyer.
About LivestockCity
Incorporated in 2014, LivestockCity provides services and tools to livestock farmers to network with other livestock farmers, manage herd records, and buy/sell animals/farming related products through online auctions, classified ads, and a marketplace platform (under development).
Contact:
Inquiries can be made from the contact page on the Wishmay website.
Jim White
540-910-2025
www.livestockcity.com
