Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ken Salera as Regional Sales Manager Mid-Atlantic for Ariston Thermo
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ken Salera as Regional Sales Manager Mid Atlantic for Ariston Thermo.
Sarasota, FL, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the Regional Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic region, Ken will identify and strategize new market opportunities, meet with Contractors and Engineers and increase specs demand. Ken will be tasked with utilizing promotions to grow the region and meet new product sales targets.
Ken brings to this role extensive experience in Sales Management, most recently holding the position of Regional Sales Manager Mid Atlantic with Lochinvar. Ken is continuing his education and will finish his Bachelor’s degree in Business Organizational Strategies in 2022.
Ariston Thermo is the largest producer in the world of hot water and heating products. Their name is synonymous with comfort, energy efficiency, and respect for the environment thanks to its high efficiency products, its plants in compliance with the most advanced production standards, and excellent pre and after sales customer support services.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
Ken brings to this role extensive experience in Sales Management, most recently holding the position of Regional Sales Manager Mid Atlantic with Lochinvar. Ken is continuing his education and will finish his Bachelor’s degree in Business Organizational Strategies in 2022.
Ariston Thermo is the largest producer in the world of hot water and heating products. Their name is synonymous with comfort, energy efficiency, and respect for the environment thanks to its high efficiency products, its plants in compliance with the most advanced production standards, and excellent pre and after sales customer support services.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
Contact
Brooke Chase AssociatesContact
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
http://www.brookechase.com
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
http://www.brookechase.com
Categories