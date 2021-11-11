SKB Names New National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division
Orange, CA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SKB Cases is proud to announce it has appointed Adam Grede as the company’s new National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division. Adam comes to SKB after 14 years experience at Full Compass Systems as National Sales Account Manager. Prior to Full Compass, he was the Pro Audio Department Manager at Guitar Center in Madison, Wisconsin. As SKB’s Music Pro AV Division National Sales Manager, Adam will lead the sales team and rep groups to achieve sales targets, in addition to interfacing with resellers and key accounts to maintain and develop business relationships, conducting sales/product training, and assisting at trade shows.
“Adam brings vast product knowledge and excellent customer service skills to this role, and we know that he will be a tremendous asset for helping to grow the sales team’s capabilities,” says Will Steven, VP of SKB’s Music Pro AV Division.
“I’ve been a fan of SKB Cases—both in a personal and professional capacity—for a long time,” adds Adam. “I’m excited to put that enthusiasm to work by sharing my knowledge and building relationships within the industry that showcase the strength of the SKB brand.”
About SKB Cases: The first SKB case was created in 1977 by two ambitious college students in a humble residential garage in Anaheim, California. Together Steve Kottman and Dave Sanderson engineered what would eventually become the industry’s premier lightweight molded guitar case—just the first of many innovations that have since cemented SKB’s global reputation as a leading manufacturer of superior equipment transport solutions. Today, SKB remains family owned and operated, and has expanded its operations into three factories with over 300 employees. SKB’s innovative solutions can be found on all seven continents, where they help diverse industries around the world to protect their livelihoods, build better products, and get the job done—usually in the toughest environments where protection of sensitive equipment is mission critical. Top companies in music, photography, sports, aerospace, military, and more all look to SKB for support. After more than 40 years of steady growth, SKB is most grateful for the continued trust and loyalty of its customers, and remains dedicated to the assurance that every case with an SKB logo has been manufactured with an unconditional commitment to unsurpassed quality.
For more information on SKB Cases or SKB products, contact the SKB Sales & Marketing Team at (714) 685-5232 or visit www.skbcases.com.
“Adam brings vast product knowledge and excellent customer service skills to this role, and we know that he will be a tremendous asset for helping to grow the sales team’s capabilities,” says Will Steven, VP of SKB’s Music Pro AV Division.
“I’ve been a fan of SKB Cases—both in a personal and professional capacity—for a long time,” adds Adam. “I’m excited to put that enthusiasm to work by sharing my knowledge and building relationships within the industry that showcase the strength of the SKB brand.”
About SKB Cases: The first SKB case was created in 1977 by two ambitious college students in a humble residential garage in Anaheim, California. Together Steve Kottman and Dave Sanderson engineered what would eventually become the industry’s premier lightweight molded guitar case—just the first of many innovations that have since cemented SKB’s global reputation as a leading manufacturer of superior equipment transport solutions. Today, SKB remains family owned and operated, and has expanded its operations into three factories with over 300 employees. SKB’s innovative solutions can be found on all seven continents, where they help diverse industries around the world to protect their livelihoods, build better products, and get the job done—usually in the toughest environments where protection of sensitive equipment is mission critical. Top companies in music, photography, sports, aerospace, military, and more all look to SKB for support. After more than 40 years of steady growth, SKB is most grateful for the continued trust and loyalty of its customers, and remains dedicated to the assurance that every case with an SKB logo has been manufactured with an unconditional commitment to unsurpassed quality.
For more information on SKB Cases or SKB products, contact the SKB Sales & Marketing Team at (714) 685-5232 or visit www.skbcases.com.
Contact
SKB CorporationContact
CeeCee Vandiver
714-685-5232
www.skbcases.com
CeeCee Vandiver
714-685-5232
www.skbcases.com
Categories