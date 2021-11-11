Burkholder Announces 5th Annual Holiday Market in Malvern
Malvern, PA, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Burkholder Brothers announces their annual Holiday Market will have its grand opening on Friday, November 12, 2021. The event will mark the fifth year that Main Line residents looking for a fun place to get Christmas trees and enjoy some family-friendly holiday activities in Malvern can find everything they are looking for at Burkholder. The event, held at the Burkholder Design Center, offers freshly cut Pennsylvania-grown Christmas trees, as well as wreaths, faux trees, and a large assortment of unique gifts.
The 5th Annual Holiday Market Hours are:
November 12 – December 23
Tuesday – Thursday: 10am to 5pm
Friday and Saturday: 10am to 6pm
Sunday: 10am to 5pm
The Holiday Market will be closed on Mondays, as well as Thanksgiving Day. On Christmas Eve, the hours will be 10 am to 1 pm.
Visitors can enjoy hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows, and for adults, complimentary wine and beer each weekend. Santa has some scheduled visits during the event, which will continue through December 24. The Grinch and Santa’s Reindeer will be making appearances as well.
Co-owner Mark Burkholder commented, “As a community business, we love this opportunity each year to create a fun, family-friendly event for our customers. Residents can come in and get their family tree locally, and we are excited about some additional events offered this year for families to make some memories, meet their neighbors, enjoy a beverage, watch the kids have fun, and find unique gifts.”
Christmas trees will be available beginning on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Several local food trucks will be providing special food and drink options during the course of the holiday season. See the schedule of events on the company website at https://www.burkholderlandscape.com/holiday/.
About Burkholder Brothers Landscape Design Company
Burkholder Brothers has been in business for nearly 30 years and provides an “all inclusive” business for Main Line residents. The company handles all aspects of landscaping; from designing outdoor living areas, hardscapes and softscapes to installing and maintaining the various aspects of the design and landscape. For more information regarding Burkholder Landscape’s services, or the company’s annual holiday market, call (610) 822-2953 or visit the Burkholder website: https://www.BurkholderLandscape.com.
Contact
Barry Burkholder
610-558-2678
www.burkholderlandscape.com
359 Paoli Pike
Malvern, PA 19355
