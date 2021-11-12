Leadership Succession in Spire
In this planned leadership succession, Rio Funayama will assume the position of CEO of Spire. Jeffrey Bahar and Japnit Singh will each assume the position of joint COO and will extend their current executive leadership functions with respect to Spire’s operations. Go Sakano will assume the role of CFO of Spire.
Gurgaon, India, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Spire Research and Consulting Group and its parent company Yamada Consulting Group Co., Ltd (YCG) would like to announce that Leon Perera will be stepping down from his current position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Spire Research and Consulting Group. Rio Funayama will assume the position of CEO. Jeffrey Bahar and Japnit Singh, who are both currently Deputy CEOs, will each assume the position of joint Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will extend their current executive leadership functions with respect to Spire’s operations. Go Sakano will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Spire. These changes take effect from 1 November 2021. Group employees have already been briefed on these management team changes. The Group is fortunate to be able to tap on the extensive industry experience of Jeffrey and Japnit to provide executive leadership in its next phase of growth.
Jeffrey Bahar has worked with Spire since the year 2000 and was historically the company’s third employee. Jeffrey led the establishment Spire’s Indonesia office in 2003 and Malaysia office in 2007. He has deep experience in research-based consulting work in telecommunications, the public sector, port management, financial services, logistics and other verticals. Jeffrey is an engineer by training.
Japnit Singh has worked with Spire since the year 2004. He led the establishment of Spire’s India office in 2009. He has tremendous experience in delivering Asia-Pacific and global research and consulting projects for Fortune 500 MNCs in sectors such as food, information technology and construction. Japnit is an architect by training.
Rio is the head of Yamada Consulting Group’s international business and a key member of YCG’s global senior management team. He has served with YCG for over 15 years. In 2018, he was posted to the US, where he founded and led Yamada Consulting Group USA Inc. He has extensive experience of working for global clients to execute projects in strategy consulting, cross-border M&A, organisation reform and post-merger integration.
Go has worked with YCG since 2008 and has headed the Singapore branch of YCG since 2019. His early career experience was in business revitalization consulting for Japanese SMEs. Since 2016, he has focused on projects in the Asia-Pacific region for Japanese clients.
Leon, who is Spire’s co-founder and has led the company since the year 2000, remains as Chairman of the Board of Spire Research and Consulting Pte Ltd and will continue to lend his advice and experience to the Group. Leon has also assumed the role of Executive Director, Global Network Capabilities for Spire’s parent company, Yamada Consulting Group Co., Ltd.
