Unity Communications Announced as 2021 Best of IT Services Award Winner by UpCity
UpCity's "Best of" awards honors the top global B2B providers with the highest "Recommendability Rating."
Gilbert, AZ, November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This year marks the inaugural UpCity “Best of” awards honoring the top providers globally in specific service categories based on their Recommendability Rating.
The UpCity Recommendability Rating was developed to determine a B2B service provider’s credibility and trustworthiness, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend them to businesses seeking top-notch services.
Unity Communications has continually evolved itself to be a global service provider. Founded in 2009, the company has significantly contributed to the way businesses operate in the new normal by building cost-effective teams and creating processes that maximize core staff productivity.
"We’re incredibly honored to receive this award and thank UpCity for recognizing our work, as well as our clients," said Patrick Brown, Unity Communications CEO and Founder. “We owe our success to our stakeholders, clients, and team members who work tirelessly to deliver a global customer experience.”
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO firm that specializes in sales support, customer service, call center, accounting, health care, and back-office services. With experience that span multiple industries such as E-commerce, Technology, Retail, Finance (Fintech), Software as a service, the company specializes in creating processes that make business operation efficient.
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a start-up company into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a “white glove” experience.
About UpCity
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists and many more—nearly 2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://www.unity-connect.com
1530 E. Williams Field Rd # 201, Gilbert, Arizona 85295
