Relyant Global, LLC Receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor
Maryville, TN, November 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized RELYANT Global, LLC as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor. RELYANT earned the (platinum/gold) award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. “RELYANT Global is owned and operated by honorably discharged, former servicemen, and we take immense pride in our ability to attract and employ former service men and women today. Hiring individuals that have a deep sense of honor, duty and loyalty is a large part of RELYANTs success,” explained Alix King, Chief Strategy Officer.
RELYANT joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.
RELYANT Global, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business with global headquarters in Maryville, TN. REYLANT’s full scope of services includes construction (new, repair/renovation, deconstruction/demolition, site and civil infrastructure), munitions response and explosive ordnance management; environmental services that include hazardous material and waste testing, abatement, and removal of contaminants such as mold, asbestos and lead; global stability support services; emergency and disaster response; logistics; and training. The company provides these services nationwide throughout North America, South and Central America, across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Pacific/Indo-Pacific regions. RELYANT is actively growing, and welcomes interested partners to contact inquiry@relyantglobal.com for further discussions.
Contact
Alix King
865-984-1330
www.RELYANTGlobal.com
