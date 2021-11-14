Excelerant Celebrates Phyllis Arceneaux, NCC, Officially Certified in Breakthrough Coaching
Lafayette, LA, November 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Excelerant, LLC. celebrates Phyllis Arceneaux, a managing partner, on her recent completion of the course for Breakthrough Coaching Certification.
The Breakthrough Coaching course is a multi-phased program that includes three levels of study: Core, Enhanced, and Certification.
Breakthrough Coaching Certification is the final achievement, and Certification indicates that the coach has achieved a mastery and a deeper understanding for facilitating sustainable, transformative change in clients.
Mrs. Arceneaux’s completion of this course strengthens Excelerant’s approach to leadership coaching and executive advising, which is to help clients develop sustainable skills to process decisions and achieve outcomes well after the coaching engagement ends.
“With this Certification, Phyllis builds on her incredible background as the owner of many businesses, and an already successful leadership coach,” comments Jennifer Adcock, a partner at Excelerant, LLC.
As the entrepreneur of many successful businesses, Mrs. Arceneaux has a uniquely rich background that enhances her coaching for CEOs, senior leader, key leaders, and high potentials.
As a certified coach for over 30 years, she is an exceptional facilitator with a history of professional coaching credentials:
· Certified Ontological Coach from Newfield Coaching since 1992
· Certified DiSC Assessment Interpreter & Trainer 1996
· Certified Assessment Interpreter from HR Chally Group 2006
· Professional Member of International Coach Federation since 2004
· CEO Certified Coach – Coaching Excellence in Organizations from The Institute of Generative Leadership since 2008
· Practitioner certified in 90% Nonverbal 5Ring Coaching Program from Stuart Heller 2010
· Certified Consultant in EQ-i 2.0® and EQ-i 360® Assessments from MHS 2014
· C-IQ – Officially Certified in Conversational Intelligence® 2019
· Breakthrough Coaching Certification 2021
· Phyllis is currently working toward achieving her Master Certified Coach (MCC) credential.
“We are excited to see the practice of Breakthrough Coaching at work in our company and for our clients. We see the incredible transformations that build trust in workplaces and remove the hurdles to achievements,” continues Adcock.
To read more about Phyllis Arceneaux, please visit exexp.com/phyllis-arceneaux-ncc/. For more information on leadership coaching and organizational development, please visit exexp.com.
About Excelerant: Excelerant is an award-winning leadership development and human resources solutions company based in Lafayette, Louisiana. Using a unique approach, Excelerant combines expertise in training, coaching, human resource consulting, and facilitation to solve problems with practical, executable solutions that deliver high-impact, sustainable results.
The Breakthrough Coaching course is a multi-phased program that includes three levels of study: Core, Enhanced, and Certification.
Breakthrough Coaching Certification is the final achievement, and Certification indicates that the coach has achieved a mastery and a deeper understanding for facilitating sustainable, transformative change in clients.
Mrs. Arceneaux’s completion of this course strengthens Excelerant’s approach to leadership coaching and executive advising, which is to help clients develop sustainable skills to process decisions and achieve outcomes well after the coaching engagement ends.
“With this Certification, Phyllis builds on her incredible background as the owner of many businesses, and an already successful leadership coach,” comments Jennifer Adcock, a partner at Excelerant, LLC.
As the entrepreneur of many successful businesses, Mrs. Arceneaux has a uniquely rich background that enhances her coaching for CEOs, senior leader, key leaders, and high potentials.
As a certified coach for over 30 years, she is an exceptional facilitator with a history of professional coaching credentials:
· Certified Ontological Coach from Newfield Coaching since 1992
· Certified DiSC Assessment Interpreter & Trainer 1996
· Certified Assessment Interpreter from HR Chally Group 2006
· Professional Member of International Coach Federation since 2004
· CEO Certified Coach – Coaching Excellence in Organizations from The Institute of Generative Leadership since 2008
· Practitioner certified in 90% Nonverbal 5Ring Coaching Program from Stuart Heller 2010
· Certified Consultant in EQ-i 2.0® and EQ-i 360® Assessments from MHS 2014
· C-IQ – Officially Certified in Conversational Intelligence® 2019
· Breakthrough Coaching Certification 2021
· Phyllis is currently working toward achieving her Master Certified Coach (MCC) credential.
“We are excited to see the practice of Breakthrough Coaching at work in our company and for our clients. We see the incredible transformations that build trust in workplaces and remove the hurdles to achievements,” continues Adcock.
To read more about Phyllis Arceneaux, please visit exexp.com/phyllis-arceneaux-ncc/. For more information on leadership coaching and organizational development, please visit exexp.com.
About Excelerant: Excelerant is an award-winning leadership development and human resources solutions company based in Lafayette, Louisiana. Using a unique approach, Excelerant combines expertise in training, coaching, human resource consulting, and facilitation to solve problems with practical, executable solutions that deliver high-impact, sustainable results.
Contact
Excelerant, LLCContact
Amy Arnold
337-344-4573
https://exexp.com
Amy Arnold
337-344-4573
https://exexp.com
Categories