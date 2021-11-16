Weekly Night Market Launching in Downtown Fort Lauderdale on Black Friday
Lauder Night Market produced by UniteUs Group will feature a well-curated, community centric night market composed of local artisans, craft makers, food vendors, and musicians at Peter Feldman Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fort Lauderdale-based Creative Solutions Company UniteUs Group announces the launch of Lauder Night Market - a destination night market at Peter Feldman Park in the heart of Fort Lauderdale’s downtown Flagler District beginning on Black Friday from 5:30pm – 9:30pm and continuing Every Friday (except for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve).
The market will feature a curated selection of handmade, homemade, and remade merchandise, food vendors and a local musician spotlight along with a first of its kind Night Picnic amenity complete with table, pillows, lights, place settings, blanket, and décor that attendees can book in advance for a special date night or night out with your friends.
“We’ve always been intrigued by the Night Markets in Hong Kong and the various versions of them in parts of the US, says Andrew Martineau, UniteUs Group, CEO. “We’re always looking for ways to bring people together in a fun an experiential way and hosting this Night Market in the heart of our downtown is a great venue to accomplish this.”
The market will also feature a Complimentary space for Young Entrepreneurs and Non-Profits and a featured local musician at every market. Young Entrepreneurs must be under 17 years old, have a handmade, homemade or remade product for sale, and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Interested Young Entrepreneurs, Non-Profits, Vendors and Musicians can Apply at LauderdaleNightMarket.com. Musicians will be paid to perform.
About UniteUs Group
Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is Creative Solutions Company developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefit clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.
UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
