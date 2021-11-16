DeBarry Packaging Uses QCommission to Simplify Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that DeBarry Packaging now simplifies their sales commission process using QCommission.
DeBarry Packaging is a full line supplier of plastic and paper bags, flexible packaging, and packaging materials. They specialize in all types of custom plastic and paper merchandise bags, both plain and printed. Their company stocks high and low-density bags, garbage bags, merchandise and paper bags; tapes, heat sealers, bubble wrap, general packaging materials. DeBarry Packaging has been in the Packaging Industry for more than forty years.
When calculating for sales commissions, DeBarry Packaging used to rely on QuickBooks and spreadsheets to manually enter each line item into a worksheet – that is for all the objects excluding non-commissionable items. The manual process was tedious and required more than 30 to 40 hours per month.
The DeBarry Packaging team needed a sales commission software that could integrate with both QuickBooks and spreadsheets, and QCommission had the functionalities that they were looking for with a price point that made sense to them.
With QCommission, DeBarry Packaging’s commissions are now quickly and accurately calculated every pay period. It also allows them to run the reports per sales person, per date range, including a list of paid invoices.
“The QCommission program has been a God-send. It has lessened our load in calculating sales commissions from approximately 35+ hours per month to less than one hour per month. One of the best features is the quick turnaround time from the support team with regards to questions and solutions,” shared Cortney Easton of DeBarry Packaging. “QCommission has been an absolute delight to use. It makes calculating our monthly commissions almost seamless.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. Even with tools like QuickBooks, the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that the DeBarry Packaging team decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit: www.qcommission.com.
DeBarry Packaging is a full line supplier of plastic and paper bags, flexible packaging, and packaging materials. They specialize in all types of custom plastic and paper merchandise bags, both plain and printed. Their company stocks high and low-density bags, garbage bags, merchandise and paper bags; tapes, heat sealers, bubble wrap, general packaging materials. DeBarry Packaging has been in the Packaging Industry for more than forty years.
When calculating for sales commissions, DeBarry Packaging used to rely on QuickBooks and spreadsheets to manually enter each line item into a worksheet – that is for all the objects excluding non-commissionable items. The manual process was tedious and required more than 30 to 40 hours per month.
The DeBarry Packaging team needed a sales commission software that could integrate with both QuickBooks and spreadsheets, and QCommission had the functionalities that they were looking for with a price point that made sense to them.
With QCommission, DeBarry Packaging’s commissions are now quickly and accurately calculated every pay period. It also allows them to run the reports per sales person, per date range, including a list of paid invoices.
“The QCommission program has been a God-send. It has lessened our load in calculating sales commissions from approximately 35+ hours per month to less than one hour per month. One of the best features is the quick turnaround time from the support team with regards to questions and solutions,” shared Cortney Easton of DeBarry Packaging. “QCommission has been an absolute delight to use. It makes calculating our monthly commissions almost seamless.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. Even with tools like QuickBooks, the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that the DeBarry Packaging team decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit: www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories