TechFlow Named a 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Honoree
Annual awards recognize the companies driving tech innovation, leading economic growth, and making a positive impact in the national capital region.
San Diego, CA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, is pleased to announce that it was named by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) as a 2021 Tech 100 Honoree. The list of honorees is a roster of cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, NextGen leaders, and rising stars in the national capital region. Winners will be celebrated at the annual NVTC Tech 100 Celebration on December 8, 2021 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, VA.
“While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that TechFlow is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work, and learn,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.
“On behalf of our employee-owners, I’d like to express how pleased we are to once again be recognized by the NVTC as a leading driver of tech innovation,” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “We take great pride in the work we do to serve our Nation and are committed to ensuring that the solutions we deliver are ‘Always Ahead’ by deploying innovation, agility, and proactiveness in every action we take to help our customers meet their mission.”
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region’s technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
