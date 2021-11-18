InfinyOn Hires Grant Swanson as VP of Marketing to Accelerate Growth
Santa Clara, CA, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- InfinyOn, a real-time data streaming company, announced the appointment of Grant Swanson as Vice President of Marketing. Swanson joins the InfinyOn senior leadership team, reporting to CEO A.J. Hunyady, and will oversee the marketing discipline that includes brand management, performance marketing, and communications. As VP of Marketing, Swanson will lead the company’s global marketing programs as InfinyOn continues in its mission to make real-time data easy.
“Grant’s business expertise and distinctive track record with high growth startups make him well-suited to lead our marketing team as InfinyOn accelerates to the next stage,” said A.J. Hunyady, CEO of Infinyon. “His leadership and experience as the head of performance and brand marketing will help us elevate our brand, articulate our story, and position our company as an industry leader. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”
Swanson brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing for fast-growing technology companies, most recently as the Sr. Director of Demand Generation at DataStax, a global NoSQL database company. During his time at DataStax, he led the digital marketing, demand generation, events and experience and the marketing operations teams. Prior to DataStax, Swanson held marketing leadership positions at Gigamon, Trustwave, and Avi Networks. He led Gigamon through an initial public offering in 2012, the acquisition of Cenzic by Trustwave in 2014 and the acquisition of Avi Network by VMware in 2018.
“As Data Leaders build and deploy a new generation of services that accelerate decision-making and improve customer experience, InfinyOn will be on the cutting edge of innovation and uniquely positioned to solve some of the hardest challenges of making real-time data a reality,” said Grant Swanson, VP of Marketing at InfinyOn.
About InfinyOn
InfinyOn, a real-time data streaming company, has architected a programmable platform for data in motion that is built on Rust and enables continuous intelligence for connected apps. Smart Streams enable enterprises to intelligently program their data pipelines as they flow between producers and consumers for real-time services. With InfinyOn Cloud, enterprises can quickly correlate events, apply business intelligence, and derive value from their data. To learn more please visit infinyon.com.
