Careington® CFO Melissa Baumann Honored as a Dallas Business Journal 2021 CFO of the Year Award Winner
Frisco, TX, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Careington International Corporation is excited to announce Melissa Baumann has been honored as a CFO of the Year Award winner by the Dallas Business Journal.
This is the Dallas Business Journal’s 13th annual CFO of the Year Awards which honors distinguished North Texas CFOs who demonstrate financial acumen and measurable impact on their organizations. This year’s honorees were selected from a variety of industries including legal, hospitality, finance, health care, automotive, technology, food and beverage, commercial real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, retail and education. The event is sponsored by CIBC, RSM and Vaco.
With a Careington career spanning three decades Melissa continues to exemplify what it takes to be a successful and compassionate leader, and Careington is proud to have her as CFO. Starting at an entry-level accounting position, she has worked to climb the corporate ladder and transform herself into the company’s financial leader. Over the years, Melissa has played an integral role in the exponential growth of Careington and affiliate companies Careington Benefit Solutions, DialCare and Munroe Sutton and has overseen all financial aspects of the companies.
As an inspirational leader in her industry, Melissa recognizes finance is a male-dominated field and wants to change this. Her father encouraged her to major in business to help her accomplish this goal. As a successful leader at the Careington family of companies and in her industry, she strives to motivate others to advance in their careers and rise to any potential challenge along the way.
"I am tremendously honored to be recognized by the Dallas Business Journal alongside so many inspiring and successful financial leaders,” said Baumann. “North Texas continues to grow as a major business hub and it’s CFOs like my fellow honorees who continually make it possible for our community to thrive.”
Melissa and her fellow award recipients were honored at the CFO of the Year Awards event on Nov. 10 at the Belo Mansion. To commemorate this significant achievement, Melissa will be featured in a special print and digital edition of the Dallas Business Journal on Nov. 19.
Melissa was also selected as an honoree of the Dallas Business Journal 2019 Women in Business Awards.
About Careington
Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator. Founded in 1979, Careington serves more than 20 million members across all Careington companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to individual health and well-being through affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and discount plans, along with other health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington’s products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com.
