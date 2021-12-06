Sean Core CPA PLLC Announces Kevin Michael as Senior Manager
Sean Core CPA PLLC is excited to add a new member to their family, Kevin Michael. With years of experience and expertise in the accounting arena, Mr. Kevin Michael is all set to work with them. Kevin has handled taxes and accounting in the construction and manufacturing industries.
Chandler, AZ, December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As an organization that knows strength is in its people, Sean Core CPA PLLC understands that every new hire is an opportunity to build on what came before while paving the way to an even better future. With their addition of Kevin Michael, the company has strengthened its commitment to quality customer service and the interpersonal relationships that prove accounting is more than just a numbers game.
In announcing the addition of their newest hire, the team at Sean Core CPA PLLC put it best, stating, "We are excited to bring such a high caliber accountant and down-to-earth nice guy to join our company. Kevin's inside industry knowledge in manufacturing and construction will be an asset to all of our clients."
Kevin Michael is a true specialist, an expert who brings a decade of accounting experience to his new role as Senior Manager for the company. Over the years Kevin has handled taxes and accounting in the construction and manufacturing industries which have made him a valuable asset. Sean Core CPA PLLC is proud to add Kevin to the team and the company is looking forward to introducing him to clients old and new.
Married with two daughters, Kevin is a real movie buff. When he is not with family or watching the latest cinematic offerings, he enjoys woodworking. Kevin relocated to Arizona in 2012, moving west from his previous home in Ohio. Before joining Sean Core CPA, Kevin worked as a Controller for more than a decade in the construction and manufacturing sectors. This vast amount of experience has made Kevin Michael uniquely qualified to join the Sean Core CPA team. He is sure to be a winning part of the organization going forward.
The addition of Kevin to the team is part of the expansion plan that began two years ago when the company moved to its beautiful new office in Downtown Chandler. Located right on the amazing San Marcos golf course, Sean Core CPA PLLC is a frequent stop for local business owners enjoying a day in the Arizona sunshine.
Sean Core, owner and founder, has worked as a CPA for almost 25 years. He believes in serving the local community and has built a solid reputation in Arizona. As a military veteran, Sean understands the value of service and he brings that commitment to every client the company works with.
Throughout the years Sean Core CPA PLLC has worked hard to build a solid business, one staffed with an amazing team of professionals. At the same time, the company is committed to remaining small and friendly - clients are never treated like numbers, they are treated as part of the family.
Sean Core CPA PLLC has worked hard to set itself apart from other accounting firms. Their company specializes in serving the real estate industry, including real estate agents, brokers, investors and mortgage lenders. Other areas of focus include medical practices, construction, and startups. In addition to their expertise with business accounting, the firm also provides specialized tax services for estates, trusts and other complex tax situations for individuals and businesses. They also handle multi-state returns.
Now that Kevin has officially joined the team in their new location, clients new and old are welcomed to come and assess their tax situation for the current and New Year by reaching out to the office at Sean Core CPA PLLC.
In announcing the addition of their newest hire, the team at Sean Core CPA PLLC put it best, stating, "We are excited to bring such a high caliber accountant and down-to-earth nice guy to join our company. Kevin's inside industry knowledge in manufacturing and construction will be an asset to all of our clients."
Kevin Michael is a true specialist, an expert who brings a decade of accounting experience to his new role as Senior Manager for the company. Over the years Kevin has handled taxes and accounting in the construction and manufacturing industries which have made him a valuable asset. Sean Core CPA PLLC is proud to add Kevin to the team and the company is looking forward to introducing him to clients old and new.
Married with two daughters, Kevin is a real movie buff. When he is not with family or watching the latest cinematic offerings, he enjoys woodworking. Kevin relocated to Arizona in 2012, moving west from his previous home in Ohio. Before joining Sean Core CPA, Kevin worked as a Controller for more than a decade in the construction and manufacturing sectors. This vast amount of experience has made Kevin Michael uniquely qualified to join the Sean Core CPA team. He is sure to be a winning part of the organization going forward.
The addition of Kevin to the team is part of the expansion plan that began two years ago when the company moved to its beautiful new office in Downtown Chandler. Located right on the amazing San Marcos golf course, Sean Core CPA PLLC is a frequent stop for local business owners enjoying a day in the Arizona sunshine.
Sean Core, owner and founder, has worked as a CPA for almost 25 years. He believes in serving the local community and has built a solid reputation in Arizona. As a military veteran, Sean understands the value of service and he brings that commitment to every client the company works with.
Throughout the years Sean Core CPA PLLC has worked hard to build a solid business, one staffed with an amazing team of professionals. At the same time, the company is committed to remaining small and friendly - clients are never treated like numbers, they are treated as part of the family.
Sean Core CPA PLLC has worked hard to set itself apart from other accounting firms. Their company specializes in serving the real estate industry, including real estate agents, brokers, investors and mortgage lenders. Other areas of focus include medical practices, construction, and startups. In addition to their expertise with business accounting, the firm also provides specialized tax services for estates, trusts and other complex tax situations for individuals and businesses. They also handle multi-state returns.
Now that Kevin has officially joined the team in their new location, clients new and old are welcomed to come and assess their tax situation for the current and New Year by reaching out to the office at Sean Core CPA PLLC.
Contact
Sean Core CPA PLLCContact
Sean Core
(480) 626-5043
https://seancorecpa.com/
Sean Core
(480) 626-5043
https://seancorecpa.com/
Categories