Shufti Pro Continues Global Expansion with Another Office in Cyprus
Global IDV provider, Shufti Pro announces the opening of a new office in Limassol, Cyprus, led by the company’s head of innovation Dr. Costas Konis.
London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- World-renowned IDV and KYC service provider, Shufti Pro officially opened the doors of its new office in Arch. Makarios III Avenue 229 in Limassol, Cyprus, led by the company’s Head of Innovation Dr. Costas Konis.
Any local company or representative can visit the office at its location.
Cyprus’s unparalleled geographical location develops a link between Europe, Asia, and Africa, which facilitates businesses in better B2B affiliations. The tertiary sector of services and free market in Cyprus appeals to a lot of businesses to move their headquarters there, which makes it a suitable location for Shufti Pro to enhance its customer reach.
Headquartered in London, UK, Shufti Pro provides its state-of-the-art identity verification services globally with regional offices in Sweden, Dubai, Ukraine, and Cyprus.
Commenting on the opening of the new office, Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro said, “Cyprus is a great country where we see a lot of different companies moving their headquarters to. We feel that it’s a great location to expand our global operations and we are super excited about the opening.”
The new location fortifies Shufti Pro’s European presence and assists the company in better delivering its automated identity verification services to industries such as forex, education, banking, healthcare, cryptocurrency, and others.
“The launch of our new regional office in Limassol, Cyprus aligns with our mission of global expansion and we are not going to stop here,” said Shahid Hanif, the Co-founder, and CTO of Shufti Pro.
It is anticipated that this global expansion will help Shufti Pro obtain a fair share in the Fintech and Regtech markets in the European region. Based on the geographical significance of Cyprus, Shufti Pro will have a better opportunity to connect with global businesses in the region.
The company is rapidly achieving its global expansion goals, this is the third new office this year. Previously it launched two new locations in Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Global businesses looking for a global IDV partner can reach Shufti Pro (www.shuftipro.com) at one of its offices or through its website.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. It provides solutions built on the principles of trust, authenticity, and transparency. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 98.67%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
Contact
Shufti ProContact
Damien Martin
+4401225290329
shuftipro.com
