DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) Named to Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America
DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) was named to Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for 2021.
Arlington, VA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DWBHCORP posted an impressive 250% average annual growth over the previous 3-year period to make this year’s list. A deliberate Strategic Plan and Robust Business Development Pipeline was cited as the framework leading to this year’s achievement. However, Steve MacDonald, President/CEO DWBHCORP added: “it is the outstanding work and support our Associates provide to our Federal customers day-to-day that enables this success.”
DWBHCORP manages three additional Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business-led entities as the Managing Member/Majority Owner including ProTech Services Alliance USA, a Department of Homeland Security “PACTS II” IDIQ Prime Contractor with 10 Task Order awards to date; HR Services Solutions, a PEO EIS “HR Solutions” IDIQ Prime Contractor with two awarded Task Orders currently in execution; and FedHealth Systems Alliance, which is currently being reestablished to provide hands-on health services staffing support to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and other Federal Agencies.
About DWBHCORP: DWBH LLC (DWBHCORP) is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that operates in the Washington D. C. metropolitan area offering subject matter expertise, products, and services in support of a wide range of technical areas for mission-critical functions. Absolute Business Ethics is the cornerstone of DWBHCORP.
Visit DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) at: https://www.dwbhcorp.com
