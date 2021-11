DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) Named to Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

Arlington, VA, November 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- DWBHCORP posted an impressive 250% average annual growth over the previous 3-year period to make this year’s list. A deliberate Strategic Plan and Robust Business Development Pipeline was cited as the framework leading to this year’s achievement. However, Steve MacDonald, President/CEO DWBHCORP added: “it is the outstanding work and support our Associates provide to our Federal customers day-to-day that enables this success.”DWBHCORP manages three additional Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business-led entities as the Managing Member/Majority Owner including ProTech Services Alliance USA, a Department of Homeland Security “PACTS II” IDIQ Prime Contractor with 10 Task Order awards to date; HR Services Solutions, a PEO EIS “HR Solutions” IDIQ Prime Contractor with two awarded Task Orders currently in execution; and FedHealth Systems Alliance, which is currently being reestablished to provide hands-on health services staffing support to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and other Federal Agencies.About DWBHCORP: DWBH LLC (DWBHCORP) is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that operates in the Washington D. C. metropolitan area offering subject matter expertise, products, and services in support of a wide range of technical areas for mission-critical functions. Absolute Business Ethics is the cornerstone of DWBHCORP.Visit DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) at: https://www.dwbhcorp.com