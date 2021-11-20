DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) Selected for a 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award
DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) was selected for a 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award.
Arlington, VA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Taking care of veterans is a core value at DWBHCORP and they strive to employ qualified veterans at every opportunity. In recognition of these efforts, DWBHCORP was selected to receive the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award in 2021 for recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program implements the requirements of the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 (Public Law 115-31). The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Award, DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace. “This is a tremendous honor and it well-illustrates an aspiration for SDVOSBs in this market,” stated DWBHCORP President/CEO Steven D. MacDonald. “We look forward to continued growth and continued veteran hiring.”
About DWBHCORP: DWBH LLC (DWBHCORP) is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that operates in the Washington D. C. metropolitan area offering subject matter expertise, products, and services in support of a wide range of technical areas for mission-critical functions. Absolute Business Ethics is the cornerstone of DWBHCORP.
Visit DWBH, LLC (DWBHCORP) at: https://www.dwbhcorp.com
Steven D. MacDonald
703-407-5619
www.dwbhcorp.com
