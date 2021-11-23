Seaway and Newly Acquired Wright Plastics to Attend BIOMED San Jose 2021
The two combined specialty plastic manufacturers will attend the premier medical device conference in San Jose.
San Jose, CA, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Seaway and Wright Plastics today announced their attendance at the BIOMED San Jose 2021 Conference. Their attendance will help them mark their presence on the US West Coast and expand accessibility and services to customers located in that area.
“We wanted to let the high number of businesses in Northern and Southern California know about our services. There’s a large number of medical device companies there, but in the past, the company [Seaway Plastics] had difficulty securing new business in that region due to being located in Florida,” says Tom Orr, CEO and President at Seaway Plastics Engineering. “We have since broadened our customer base and geographic reach to include those businesses on the West Coast.”
“Being at BIOMED will illustrate our quality systems and procedures that have been developed with attention to the needs of these specific markets,” says Peter Poodiack, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “For us, these would be the medical, aerospace, defense markets, as well as precision industrial applications with low to mid volume production. Most molders are not interested in those particular markets, but historically, this is the niche that Seaway and Wright have filled for over 50 years.”
Seaway and Wright Plastics will be at Booth 831 in the San Jose Convention Center located at 410 Almaden Blvd San Jose, CA 95110.
About Seaway Plastics Engineering
Florida-based Seaway Plastics Engineering is a market leader in complete solutions for complex injection molding projects. Seaway and Wright serves OEMs, high-growth companies, and contract manufacturers for the medical, defense, aerospace, and high-precision industrial markets. With the acquisition of Wright Engineered Plastics, the combined companies have more than 50 injection molding machines for small to large-part production, clean-room molding at two locations, secondary operations, clean-room assembly, painting and finishing services. For more information, visit seawayplastics.com.
Pete Poodiack
727-845-3235
https://seawayplastics.com
