Birka Partners with Shufti Pro for Risk-Free Customer Onboarding
Birka, a global SIM service based in the United Kingdom, has opted for the AI-powered IDV solutions of Shufti Pro for reducing risk in customer onboarding to zero.
Canary Wharf, United Kingdom, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Birka, a global SIM service based in the United Kingdom, has formed a partnership with the international IDV service provider, Shufti Pro, for legitimate customer onboarding and risk elimination.
For those who travel a lot, buying a local SIM card every time sounds expensive, and looking for stable Wi-Fi for connectivity is a whole separate issue. Birka offers travelers a convenient alternative: SIM cards that can work in any part of the world, boasting fast connection speeds and low charges.
Efficient IDV solutions are mandatory to verify the originality of individuals and to reduce the risks in customer onboarding to zero. The AI-powered solutions of Shufti Pro make ID verification and fraud prevention seamless. Commenting on this partnership, the Birka CEO Dmitry Simonov stated, “Our company is just entering the marketplace, so we are interested in finding reliable partners in the field of identification. Shufti Pro proved to be exactly the partner we are looking for: a partner one can completely rely on.”
Describing the great experience with the IDV provider, Mr. Simonov noted, “We were able to successfully establish excellent communications, i.e. time-efficient meetings, IM chats, and sustained communications via customer service with special SLA. Ensuring complete legal transparency and safety in interactions and regular operations is extremely important to us. Engaging in constructive dialogue, the legal advisors of both companies promptly resolved all issues relating to initial negotiations in a timely manner. We are always aiming to establish excellent financial arrangements with our partners.”
Talking about the flexible pricing model of Shufti Pro, Mr. Simonov said, “Working together with Shufti Pro, we developed a pricing policy that is acceptable and beneficial for both parties. We place great importance on timely contacts on current operations with all people working in management, legal departments, administration, and technical teams. We were focused on product maturity when considering potential partners. Shufti Pro proved to be a perfectly functioning and stable product.”
Commenting on the partnership, Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro said, “Our team is excited to be a part of this venture with Birka. Shufti Pro has achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 92%, this year at Crozdesk awards, and we are aiming to increase it further by facilitating large groups of businesses with our AI-based IDV solutions to protect the data and integrity of their clients and organization respectively.”
Shufti Pro currently provides IDV solutions to 500+ global businesses. The organization is listed among CyberTech 100 companies for its unconventional use of technology and has recently partnered with Open System Technologies International, for rendering KYC/AML services, for the elimination of fraudulent activities.
About Birka
The travel SIM card service provider, based in the United Kingdom, offers its users the opportunity to communicate with people around the world without a local SIM card or Wi-Fi. The company offers SIM cards with high-speed Internet. The cards start functioning upon arrival at the airport or crossing the border.
About Shufti Pro
AI-driven IDV solutions provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. The company provides solutions built on the principles of trust, authenticity, and transparency and offers a 7 day free trial for businesses. Given the ability to verify 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro offers a marketing-leading 98.675 accuracy rate. They aim to create a marketplace devoid of fraudulent activities.
