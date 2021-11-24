CellarStone, Inc. Announces QCommission’s Integration with MySQL
Half Moon Bay, CA, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission can now successfully integrate with MySQL.
MySQL is a massive database that is easily accessible and usable so businesses can store their information and various systems.
The Object Linking and Embedding Database (OLDB) provides an interface for data operation in the MySQL server database. The OLDB interface is a set of developmental tools that enable the SQL Server to integrate external solutions with the MySQL Server. The OLDB interface can be used to access the database, extend its functionality, link with third-party solutions, and to adapt the functionality of the MySQL server to fit customers’ needs.
QCommission is able to quickly import and export a large amount of data from MySQL’s server. Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job in understanding the intricacies of the MySQL server’s data structure as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. Because of this, QCommission and MySQL are able to integrate in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimum.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with MySQL, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools like MySQL, QuickBooks, Paypal, Salesforce, and many more. QCommission’s integration with MySQL helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
