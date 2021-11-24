Audience Serv Again Wins Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award
Berlin, Germany, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Audience Serv is once again one of Germany's fastest growing technology companies of the year.
Audience Serv has won the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, making it Deloitte's prestigious ranking for the second year in a row. With the award, Deloitte honors the 50 growth champions of the tech industry, based on their percentage revenue growth over the past four fiscal years. Audience Serv ranks 36th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2021.
A key factor in this success was the LiveSend technology developed in-house. This innovative email marketing solution enables highly personalized email campaigns to be sent to the right target group. With a programmatic advertising technique, the algorithm analyzes more than 100 user characteristics to segment the ideal recipients for email campaigns. This approach achieves outstanding open rates and click-through rates, outperforming traditional email marketing results and increasing the efficiency of marketing campaigns. Thanks to LiveSend, companies can make the best use of their budget and increase their marketing ROI.
David Pikart and Daniele Sampaolesi, both founders and CEOs of Audience Serv, see the renewed ranking in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 as a great honor: "The fact, that we are among the top 50 technology companies in Germany for the second time in a row once again confirms our philosophy and vision. Performance marketing is constantly evolving and continuously asking for new, innovative solutions that drive the digital world forward. We are very proud that we can contribute to this progress with our unique, data-driven algorithm LiveSend and help marketing decision makers reach their goals more effectively and faster."
The great importance of digital progress is also emphasized by Dr. Andreas Gentner, Partner and Industry Lead Technology, Media and Telecommunications at Deloitte: "While digital technologies were still a nice-to-have a few years ago, the picture is now very different: it is now impossible to imagine a majority of companies without digital technologies, because they make companies fit for the future and provide them with innovative means to successfully meet the challenges of our time."
An overview of all Technology Fast 50 Award 2021 winners can be find here:
https://www2.deloitte.com/de/de/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/fast-50-2021-germany-winners.html
About Deloitte
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. With 175 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, our organization has grown in scale and diversity—approximately 334,000 people in 150 countries and territories, providing these services—yet our shared culture remains the same. Our organization serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies.
About Audience Serv
Audience Serv is an international customer acquisition specialist with offices in Berlin, Munich, Barcelona, Singapore, and Hanoi. Founded in 2008, the company has an experienced and enthusiastic team of more than 90 Audience Experts globally, who are working on developing the perfect method for target group segmentation. Using techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence, Audience Serv runs highly targeted online campaigns across multiple marketing channels. The company made it their mission to consistently exceed client expectations in terms of both service levels and campaign outcomes.
More information: www.audienceserv.com
Press Contact
Elisabeth Pester
Global Marketing Manager
Audience Serv GmbH
+49 30 467 2401-10
Email: pr@audienceserv.com
