GeoShield Industry Report Marketing

GeoShield™ named to the Leaders Quadrant in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market Report
Oak Brook, IL, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GeoShield has been named to the Leaders Quadrant by Orbis Research, in their latest release of the Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2021 Report. Orbis has recognized GeoShield for its future-forward features and real-time agency data aggregation capabilities, ease of use, and advanced video technology—and as a provider of the most innovative and competitive solution in the Law Enforcement Software Market.
GeoShield is a cloud-based solution that helps in the transformation of agencies into real-time crime centers. As a force multiplier, GeoShield seamlessly aggregates law enforcement agency data with social media and live video streams and delivers a real-time platform for proactively responding to incidents.
“This recognition is a testament to the value of this transformational solution, expertise, and capabilities in the public safety domain. The GeoShield user base continues to grow and expand quarter by quarter, assisting key law enforcement agencies in delivering citizen and officer safety. I thank our public safety advisory board leaders for this recognition,” said Spatialitics CEO Vish Tadimety.
Orbis Research’s Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2021 report provides a comprehensive view and analysis of the major players in the space, in addition to law enforcement market size, current industry trends, future scope, and prominent software solutions in the global law enforcement software space.
About GeoShield and Spatialitics:
GeoShield transforms law enforcement and public safety agencies into Real-Time Crime Centers. Unlike any other product, GeoShield is a Force-Multiplier that effectively unifies all Agency Data with non-agency data, social media, and real-time video to assist in everyday police operations and incident management.
Spatialitics LLC is a fully owned subsidiary of CyberTech and specializes in providing Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms.
Saumitra Banerjee
Ph. +91 22 25809312
