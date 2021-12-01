KOSBE Announces 2021 Small Business Award Finalists
10 Local Businesses to be Honored at Black Tie Breakfast
Kingsport, TN, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2021 KOSBE Awards:
- Appalachian Stars Gymnastics – Dulci Miller (Johnson City, TN)
- Atlas Culinary Concepts – Corrinne Carrabello (Kingsport, TN)
- Bays Mountain Brewing Company – Mike Kochemba (Kingsport, TN)
- Brian Burchfield Ministries – Brian Burchfield (Surgoinsville, TN)
- Changes Medical Spa & Laser Care – Angela Shelton (Johnson City, TN)
- Conrad's Guide Service – Anthony Conrad (Blountville, TN)
- Eat My Art Bonbons & Candies – Erin Coffey (Kingsport, TN)
- Elite Frontier Adventures – Alisa Crandall (Rogersville, TN)
- Glowin' Honey Tans – Kristyn Page (Kingsport, TN)
- Good Batch Mama – Adam Rosenbalm (Kingsport, TN)
- Johnson City Brewing – Eric Latham (Johnson City, TN)
- Model city Antique & Flea – Robin Griswold (Kingsport, TN)
- Nick's Restaurant – Victoria Harville (Kingsport, TN)
- Olive Oil Divine – Greg Mueller (Johnson City, TN)
- Reflections Paint & Body Shop – James Smith (Kingsport, TN)
- Rowan Tree Care – Robert E. Sheffey (Johnson City, TN)
- Salon 108 – Kristin Wilmoth (Kingsport, TN)
- Shipley Soda Co. – Ryan Shipley (Kingsport, TN)
- Stapleton Law – Christina Stapleton (Kingsport, TN)
- Sugar High LLC – Audrey Russell (Kingsport, TN)
- Taylor's Martial Arts Academy- Chandler & Landon Taylor (Kingsport, TN)
- The Laboratory – Ashton Smyth (Kingsport, TN)
- The Middle Path – Joshua Russell (Kingsport, TN)
- The Queen's Magnet – Jurnee Stout (Johnson City, TN)
- The Wooden Hanger Boutique – Kristin Burton (Kingsport, TN)
The KOSBE Awards follow a two-tiered review/selection process, beginning with the online applications which are reviewed for completeness and then moved forward for consideration. All finalists interview with a panel of four judges that are selected from the KOSBE Advisory Council.
KOSBE advisory council members include: Council Chairman Rick Thomason, Publisher of Kingsport Times-News; Jamie Jackson, Owner of JamiEvents; Dustin Mohr, COO of Martin Dentistry; Paul Montgomery, Board of Mayor and Alderman; Wes Argabrite, Vice President of Commercial Banking at Bank of Tennessee; Keddrain “KD” Bowen, Owner of Fanatics 101; David Douthat, Owner of Douthat Insurance; Tara Burns, Owner of Branded; Cassie Honaker, Owner of Millennium Properties; Tori Humphreys, Vice President of Operations at Cumberland Marketing; Ted Fields, Senior Vice President at Powell Valley National Bank; Cari Parker, Retired from Eastman Chemical Company; Amanda Hudson, Senior Vice President at Truist.
The award winners will be announced at a private awards ceremony during the KOSBEs Black Tie Breakfast on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 8:30 AM. The event will be held at Fusion@BANQ in downtown Kingsport. (Enter the building on Center Street and take the stairs or elevator up to the 3rd floor.) By invitation only, finalists and sponsors will attend the private event. Others will be able to watch the event via livestream emceed by Julie Newman, News 5 WCYB evening anchor. Last year’s KOSBEs winners have been invited to attend the in-person event for a special photo opportunity, since the event was virtual last year. All attendees must RSVP (to Madison Smith at 423-392-8811 or msmith@kingsportchamber.org) by Friday, December 3.
As a COVID-19 precaution, seating is limited, and a plated meal will be served instead of a buffet. This breakfast, catered by Fusion, includes an omelet, French toast, fruit, a croissant, potatoes, orange juice and water. A cash bar will be available including Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Peach Bellinis featuring SH! cotton candy. Early Bird’s Coffee Company will also be offering a cash bar where they will serve coffee and specialty drinks.
Virtual Keynote Speaker, Chris Haythornthwaite founder of nGaje, will talk about how he and his wife Gillian created a company to help employers actively engage with employees, teams, staff members and suppliers.
Event sponsors include Title Sponsor: Bank of Tennessee; Diamond Sponsors: Eastman Credit Union, Food City, nGaje and Sync.Space; Gold Sponsors: Kaplan CFO Solutions, Pathway Lending, Powell Valley National Bank, and Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council; Silver Sponsors: Beyond Engagement, Branded, Brown Edwards, Champion Chevrolet, East Tennessee Eye Care, First Horizon, Hillhouse Creative, Hoeppner Law, Honda Kingsport, JamiEvents, Kathy Richards, Martin Dentistry, Millennium Properties Designs LLC, Phil’s Dream Pit, The Bagel Exchange, Truist and Wilson Worley. Friends of KOSBE: Triten Insurance and Cari Parker. In-Kind Sponsors: Cumberland Marketing and Violinist Eric Greene.
The KOSBEs promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities they do business in. These businesses exemplify leadership and excellence in overcoming adversity, and a passion for helping others succeed. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to other local small businesses, and they model best practices that will progress the region as a whole.
For more information about the KOSBEs, please visit www.kosbe.org/kosbes.
