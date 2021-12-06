Steve Marcelle Announced as Senior Supply Chain Manager at Carnivore Meat Company
Green Bay, WI, December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company®, leader in the frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food industry and award-winning manufacturer of popular raw pet food brands Vital Essentials®, Vital Cat®, and Nature’s Advantage®, is proud to welcome supply chain and purchasing expert Steve Marcelle to further the company’s ambitious goals for 2022 and beyond.
Marcelle will be responsible for overseeing all activities involved in the identification, acquisition, production, and distribution of company goods.
He will directly manage product selection, vendor selection, vendor performance, cost reductions, vendor contracts, sourcing, targeted inventory levels and purchase specifications.
Marcelle joins the Carnivore Meat Company team in an exciting time, as the company continues to expand at breathtaking speed. Carnivore Meat Company has had an astonishing 141% growth rate over the last three years and expects this growth will only accelerate moving forward.
“Steve’s gift for planning and logistics will be invaluable for the continued growth of the company,” says Brian Lakari, Carnivore Meat Company Vice President of Operations. “Steve has already worked abroad negotiating contracts and pricing with European suppliers, and has repeatedly demonstrated his skills in this area. We are excited to see the benefits of Steve’s experience and insight as we strive to meet the needs of our customers and their furry family members even more efficiently.”
Marcelle holds a Bachelor's of Science in Business Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology as well as certificates in marketing and entrepreneurship. He brings extensive global purchasing and planning experience to his new role with Carnivore Meat Company.
“I've worked in supply chain roles for the last six-and-a-half years, including three months in Germany to integrate supply chains domestically and internationally,” says Marcelle. “I’m looking forward to using my knowledge and skills to help an already great company optimize its supply chains and internal procedures.”
In Marcelle’s free time, he enjoys coaching track and field. He is a proud pet parent to his dog Clare and his two cats, Tikki & Dupree.
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
