BAM Family Law Welcomes Attorney Alexandra Uri
Denver-based BAM Family Law announced that Alexandra Uri has joined the firm as an associate attorney.
Denver, CO, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BAM Family Law announced today that Alexandra Uri has joined the Denver law firm as an associate attorney.
She had previously worked as a law clerk at BAM prior to being admitted to the Colorado Bar in October, 2021.
Uri is a 2021 graduate of the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law where she received a Scholastic Excellence Award and was a member of the school’s award-winning National Trial Team.
In 2021 Uri worked as a Judicial Intern in the Denver Juvenile Court where she provided the Court with case law updates related to juvenile delinquency and dependency and neglect, researched and wrote legal memorandum on a wide array of legal issues for the Court, and studied the case progression of multiple juvenile proceedings.
While at law school, she worked in the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office as an intern for both County Court and Appellate Court proceedings.
About BAM Family Law (https://bamfamlaw.com/ )
BAM Family Law (Broxterman Alicks McFarlane PC ) is a Denver family law firm that offers personalized expertise to clients in all areas of domestic relations, from mediation to litigation, including divorce, legal separation, child support and maintenance, parenting responsibilities, parental relocation, domestic abuse, adoption, and much more. BAM strives to serve their clients holistically, offering energy, compassion, and innovation in pursuit of the best possible outcomes, while their team approach optimizes their experienced attorneys’ diverse skills for maximum effectiveness. BAM will be your voice, BAM’s attorneys will have your back, and they will guide you every step of the way.
Contact
Andrew Laing
