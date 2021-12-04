American Heart Association Recognizes Crystal Clean Green Cleaning for Workplace Health Achievement
Sarasota, FL, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The results of the American Heart Association 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Crystal Clean Green Cleaning achieved national Bronze Level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health and well‐being for their workforce.
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning (CCGC) is focused on its team members and the community. While their primary role is to provide recurring residential cleaning, home watch, and disinfection service, they acknowledge, prioritize, and act on ways to keep the staff happy, safe, and healthy. Having had the health and well‐being of its employees a priority for years; In 2016, Crystal Clean Green Cleaning received a Healthy Sarasota County Worksite by working alongside the Sarasota Department of Health, CDC, and WHO.
CCGC welcomes several health programs into the organization. The Company utilizes any available tools, materials, and resources they may have to share with staff, their families, and the community at large. The American Heart Association offers information and tools on Healthy Eating, Healthy Lifestyle, Fitness, and tools to help support one's health journey, all made available by Crystal Clean Green Cleaning's Wellness Program.
The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives for all, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America's largest companies. The Index is a web‐based scorecard that evaluates the overall quality and comprehensiveness of a company's workplace health program through a combination of best practices and a snapshot of a company's aggregates employee heart health.
Studies show, healthy employees are more productive and use less sick time, and organizations who create a culture of health in the workplace can improve employee retention and organizational reputation.
"We are so very proud to achieve this recognition from the American Heart Association for prioritizing the health and well‐being of our employees," said Steven Pajevic, CEO, Crystal Clean Green Cleaning. "We remain committed to supporting the physical and mental well‐being of our workforce, promoting professional and personal growth."
In the new year, the American Heart Association will introduce a reimagined Index, the Workforce Well‐Being Scorecard. Building on the legacy of the Workplace Health Achievement Index, the new Scorecard will provide organizations with a way to measure the total health and well‐being of their workforce, including the importance of the mental well‐being of employees.
Participating organizations will receive specific, evidence‐informed tools and services to help build and maximize effective cultures of workforce health and well‐being.
For more information, visit www.heart.org/WHSrecognitions.
About Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is an award‐winning local family‐owned and operated business specializing in trust and providing recurring residential cleaning, home watch, and disinfection services. While located in Sarasota, CCGC serves clients in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
CCGC is a Green, sustainable business, focusing on providing the best experience to its team members, clients, vendors, and the community. All actions are guided by their core values: Be Real, Help Out, Create Value, and Have Fun. Crystal Clean Green Cleaning was voted Best Home Cleaning Service in Sarasota by Herald‐Tribune Readers Choice and Awarded the honor of Small Business of the Year in 2021 by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please visit: www.SRQCleaning.com
For Media Inquiries:
Steven Pajevic
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
941‐894‐6845
steven@srqcleaning.com
Categories