Plastangel Director Dr. Srinjoy Saha Gets Recognized as a Distinguished Clinical Tutor by Apollo Hospitals Educational Research Foundation
Kolkata, India, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Srinjoy Saha, M.S., M.Ch., F.A.C.S. of Kolkata, India has recently been recognized as a Distinguished Clinical Tutor in Plastic Surgery by Apollo Hospitals Educational & Research Foundation for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of healthcare in particular and plastic surgery in general.
About Srinjoy Saha, M.S., M.Ch., F.A.C.S.
Srinjoy Saha, M.S., M.Ch., F.A.C.S. is a board-certified plastic surgeon, who has expertise in many areas of cosmetic and plastic surgery, including regenerative treatments and minimally-invasive plastic surgery. Since 2008, he has served as a plastic surgeon in practice first with AMRI Hospitals and then with Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata, India. All the board-certified physicians working there have tremendous work experience in every discipline of medical sciences. Especially, the plastic surgeons are adept at solving any and all reconstructive problems ranging from hand surgery to facial reconstructions.
Dr. Saha began his career in medicine in 1998 after he earned his medical degree from the University of Calcutta at NRS Medical College. He then proceeded to complete his residency in general surgery at the prestigious Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Education and Research, followed by his residency in plastic surgery at the famous Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital under the University of Mumbai. In 2011, he was an international scholar in aesthetic surgery at the Emory University Center for Aesthetic Surgery, Atlanta, USA. In 2017, he served as a Fellow in Tissue Engineering at the plastic surgery department of Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston, USA. Following his residency training, Dr. Payne was recruited to AMRI Hospitals Dhakuria in Kolkata, where he developed and directed the plastic surgery services. He then was recruited by Apollo Geneagles Hospital in Kolkata to develop and direct its plastic surgery and cosmetic treatment program. Dr. Saha also holds a Membership from the Royal College of Surgeons of England, United Kingdom.
After moving to Kolkata in 2008, Dr. Saha established a successful cosmetic and plastic surgery private practice. He worked hard to establish Plastangel as a leading provider of plastic surgery services in Kolkata, India. The services provided here may be seen at https://plastangel.com/procedures. He also joined the Apollo Hospital Education and Research Foundation in plastic surgery to return to teaching, research and involvement in leading-edge surgical procedures as part of a major academic surgery department. Earlier, he has also served as a Lecturer of Surgery at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Wardha, teaching surgery to medical students before joining plastic surgery in Mumbai.
In addition to being a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Saha is board-certified in cosmetic and plastic surgery by the Medical Council of India. He is also a member of the Royal Society of Medicine in London, United Kingdom.
For further information about him, please see: https://www.srinjoysaha.com/biography.
About Srinjoy Saha, M.S., M.Ch., F.A.C.S.
Srinjoy Saha, M.S., M.Ch., F.A.C.S. is a board-certified plastic surgeon, who has expertise in many areas of cosmetic and plastic surgery, including regenerative treatments and minimally-invasive plastic surgery. Since 2008, he has served as a plastic surgeon in practice first with AMRI Hospitals and then with Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata, India. All the board-certified physicians working there have tremendous work experience in every discipline of medical sciences. Especially, the plastic surgeons are adept at solving any and all reconstructive problems ranging from hand surgery to facial reconstructions.
Dr. Saha began his career in medicine in 1998 after he earned his medical degree from the University of Calcutta at NRS Medical College. He then proceeded to complete his residency in general surgery at the prestigious Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Education and Research, followed by his residency in plastic surgery at the famous Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital under the University of Mumbai. In 2011, he was an international scholar in aesthetic surgery at the Emory University Center for Aesthetic Surgery, Atlanta, USA. In 2017, he served as a Fellow in Tissue Engineering at the plastic surgery department of Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston, USA. Following his residency training, Dr. Payne was recruited to AMRI Hospitals Dhakuria in Kolkata, where he developed and directed the plastic surgery services. He then was recruited by Apollo Geneagles Hospital in Kolkata to develop and direct its plastic surgery and cosmetic treatment program. Dr. Saha also holds a Membership from the Royal College of Surgeons of England, United Kingdom.
After moving to Kolkata in 2008, Dr. Saha established a successful cosmetic and plastic surgery private practice. He worked hard to establish Plastangel as a leading provider of plastic surgery services in Kolkata, India. The services provided here may be seen at https://plastangel.com/procedures. He also joined the Apollo Hospital Education and Research Foundation in plastic surgery to return to teaching, research and involvement in leading-edge surgical procedures as part of a major academic surgery department. Earlier, he has also served as a Lecturer of Surgery at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Wardha, teaching surgery to medical students before joining plastic surgery in Mumbai.
In addition to being a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Saha is board-certified in cosmetic and plastic surgery by the Medical Council of India. He is also a member of the Royal Society of Medicine in London, United Kingdom.
For further information about him, please see: https://www.srinjoysaha.com/biography.
Contact
PlastangelContact
Gautam Bhowmick
00919874633896
https://plastangel.com/contact
Gautam Bhowmick
00919874633896
https://plastangel.com/contact
Categories