SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2021 Hybrid, Dec 7 – 9 in San Francisco

Noblesville, IN, December 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit process and automation components for both wet and dry processes, temperature control and transfer equipment to advance automated control technology for wafer fabrication.Products on display are:IO Link Products for Smart AutomationHigh Purity Digital Control of Fluid FlowHigh Purity Fluoropolymer Valves & FittingsProcess Gas Chamber EquipmentGate Valves, Slit Valves, Vent ValvesHigh Vacuum ComponentsVacuum ComponentsChillers & Thermal Control UnitsRefrigerated DryersStatic Elimination ProductsPneumatic & Electric Actuators and GrippersDirectional Control ValvesPressure & Flow SensorsAirline Preparation EquipmentVisit SMC's Booth 253 at Moscone Center – San Francisco, CAExhibit Dates & Hours:Dec 7 (T) 10:00 – 5:00 PSTDec 8 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PSTDec 9 (Th) 10:00 – 4:00 PSTAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.