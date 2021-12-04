SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2021 Hybrid, Dec 7 – 9 in San Francisco
SEMICON West Hybrid will return as a live in-person event with a virtual component highlighting the unprecedented investment in new fab capacity in the U.S. as well as the global microelectronics industry, products, processes, and services for the design and manufacture of electronic chips.
Noblesville, IN, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit process and automation components for both wet and dry processes, temperature control and transfer equipment to advance automated control technology for wafer fabrication.
Products on display are:
IO Link Products for Smart Automation
High Purity Digital Control of Fluid Flow
High Purity Fluoropolymer Valves & Fittings
Process Gas Chamber Equipment
Gate Valves, Slit Valves, Vent Valves
High Vacuum Components
Vacuum Components
Chillers & Thermal Control Units
Refrigerated Dryers
Static Elimination Products
Pneumatic & Electric Actuators and Grippers
Directional Control Valves
Pressure & Flow Sensors
Airline Preparation Equipment
Visit SMC's Booth 253 at Moscone Center – San Francisco, CA
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Dec 7 (T) 10:00 – 5:00 PST
Dec 8 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PST
Dec 9 (Th) 10:00 – 4:00 PST
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
