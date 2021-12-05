Check Point Software Technologies Named Sponsor at The Knowledge Group’s Event “BlackOps on DevOps: Why Hackers Are Targeting Developers and What You Can Do About It?”
New York, NY, December 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Check Point Software Technologies teams up with The Knowledge Group for its upcoming webcast entitled “BlackOps on DevOps: Why Hackers Are Targeting Developers and What You Can Do About It?” This event will be held on December 14, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
Event Summary
Developers and DevOps are an integral part of software development lifecycle and hackers want into the software supply chain. Hackers want in and your organization’s developer community is likely under covert operations, reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence gathering by hackers as we speak.
Speaker:
Micki Boland
Cloud Security Architect, Check Point Evangelist
Check Point Software Technologies
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
