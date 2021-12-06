Husson University’s Vice President of Finance and Administration, Treasurer to Retire

Craig Hadley, Husson University’s vice president of finance and administration, treasurer, will be retiring at the end of 2021. He has been with the university for over 13 years. Hadley played a significant role in the university’s response to the pandemic. His efforts included overseeing the deployment of significant federal economic relief. As a result of his dedication to Husson, the University was able to institute approximately $100 million in campus facility developments and improvements.