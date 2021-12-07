Teeple Recognized as Rising Star
Devon Teeple is an award-winning entrepreneur and baseball mentor. He educates, advises and provides building blocks for amateur, collegiate, and professional athletes (pre/post-retirement) who struggle with mental health issues to grow and turn the experience into something positive.
New York, NY, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Devon Teeple, Founder & Executive Director of The GM's Perspective and ignite CHANGE has been recognized as a Rising Star in the latest edition of Voyage Magazine.
Teeple was surprised and honoured by the recognition, especially coming from the California based organization.
"I won't lie, it put a big smile on my face to be spotlighted about the work you do, especially when it's concerning mental health & wellness. Voyage has a reputation as a platform that highlights the extraordinary life stories of everyday folks, told in their own words. Needless to say this is very exciting."
Teeple has evolved The GM's Perspective and ignite CHANGE into a respected portal for building community among athletes and leaders in sports. Since 2010, Devon has been involved with no less the 12 community organizations.
Devon Teeple
905-353-4929
thegmsperspective.com
